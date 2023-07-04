Rightmove Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 04

4 July 2023

RIGHTMOVE PLC

DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING

Rightmove Plc (the Company) announces that it has been notified of the following transaction in the Company's ordinary shares undertaken by directors/persons discharging managerial responsibility (PDMRs):

On 30 June 2023, Chief Executive Officer Johan Svanstrom purchased 10,000 ordinary shares in the Company.

Following this transaction, Johan holds 10,000 ordinary shares and 186,170 performance shares.

Contact:

Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk



NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES