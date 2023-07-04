Anzeige
Dienstag, 04.07.2023
Kursturbo durch News! Heute ist der "Tag X"!
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23
Rightmove Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 04

4 July 2023

RIGHTMOVE PLC

DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING

Rightmove Plc (the Company) announces that it has been notified of the following transaction in the Company's ordinary shares undertaken by directors/persons discharging managerial responsibility (PDMRs):

On 30 June 2023, Chief Executive Officer Johan Svanstrom purchased 10,000 ordinary shares in the Company.

Following this transaction, Johan holds 10,000 ordinary shares and 186,170 performance shares.

Contact:

Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk


NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Johan Svanstrom

2.

Reason for notification

a)

Position/status

PDMR (Chief Executive Officer)

b)

Initial Notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Rightmove plc

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

2138001JXGCFKBXYB828

4.

Details of the transaction: section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of financial instrument

Identification code:

Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each

GB00BGDT3G23

b)

Nature of transaction

(i) Purchase of Ordinary shares

c)

Prices and volumes

Price

Volume

Total

(i)

GBP 5.26133

10,000

GBP 52,613.30

d)

Aggregated information

N/A (single transaction)

e)

Date of transaction

30 June 2023

f)

Place of transaction

London Stock Exchange


© 2023 PR Newswire
