Rightmove Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 04
4 July 2023
RIGHTMOVE PLC
DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING
Rightmove Plc (the Company) announces that it has been notified of the following transaction in the Company's ordinary shares undertaken by directors/persons discharging managerial responsibility (PDMRs):
On 30 June 2023, Chief Executive Officer Johan Svanstrom purchased 10,000 ordinary shares in the Company.
Following this transaction, Johan holds 10,000 ordinary shares and 186,170 performance shares.
Contact:
Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Johan Svanstrom
2.
Reason for notification
a)
Position/status
PDMR (Chief Executive Officer)
b)
Initial Notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer
a)
Name
Rightmove plc
b)
Legal Entity Identifier
2138001JXGCFKBXYB828
4.
Details of the transaction: section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of financial instrument
Identification code:
Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each
GB00BGDT3G23
b)
Nature of transaction
(i) Purchase of Ordinary shares
c)
Prices and volumes
Price
Volume
Total
(i)
GBP 5.26133
10,000
GBP 52,613.30
d)
Aggregated information
N/A (single transaction)
e)
Date of transaction
30 June 2023
f)
Place of transaction
London Stock Exchange