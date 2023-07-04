London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - July 4, 2023) - Reuters Events have recently concluded their survey of over 5,000 insurance professionals in order to release the results infographic that captures industry sentiment on the future of claims.

The objective of the work is to understand how Carriers are approaching core challenge areas and where decision-makers in the claims ecosystem see areas for growth and opportunity. This in turn will assist industry leaders to inform their strategic plans.

Key takeaways from the results include the ability to analyze how industry peers view claims CX, vendor partnerships, generative AI and its applications, augmenting processes, and the perennial 'build vs. buy' debate.

To add value and well-rounded analysis, senior claims leaders from top US Carriers were asked to address questions directly. The infographic features perspectives from the following executives:

Carey Bond, Head of Claims, Americas , Lloyd's

, Amit Khanna, SVP and Manager, U.S. APD Claims, Global Retail Markets , Liberty Mutual

, Charlie Wendland, Head of Claims , Branch

, Angela Delude, Head of Claims Strategy , MassMutual

, Jasmine Green, VP Enterprise Customer Solutions and Enablement , Nationwide

, Lori Pon, AVP, Claims Transformation, Program Management , The Hanover Insurance Group

, Greg Hamlin, SVP of Resolution (Claims), Berkley Industrial Comp

Laurie Pierman, VP Claim Operations , Amerisure

, Barbara Brown, VP, Claims Operations , Grange Insurance

, Andrea Bessling, Insurance Claims Executive, Allstate

You can access the full survey results using this link: https://1.reutersevents.com/LP=35494?extsource=media_partner_apcia_eblast

This survey and subsequent results infographic were published in conjunction with the upcoming Reuters Events Insurance flagship conference, Reuters Events: Connected Claims USA 2023 (September 26-27 | Austin Convention Center).

For more information about this event please visit: https://events.reutersevents.com/insurance/connected-claims-usa

