DJ Amundi FTSE Epra Europe Real Estate UCITS ETF - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi FTSE Epra Europe Real Estate UCITS ETF - EUR (C) (EPRE LN) Amundi FTSE Epra Europe Real Estate UCITS ETF - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 04-Jul-2023 / 12:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi FTSE Epra Europe Real Estate UCITS ETF - EUR (C) DEALING DATE: 03-Jul-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 258.8216 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 145267 CODE: EPRE LN ISIN: LU1681039480 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681039480 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EPRE LN Sequence No.: 255388 EQS News ID: 1672415 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

July 04, 2023 06:16 ET (10:16 GMT)