New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 4, 2023) - GoWit, a leading AdTech company delivering individualized, multi-channel Retail Media advertising solutions, secured a US$ 1 million investment in its first financing round. Leading the financing round were Esas Ventures, Alarko Ventures, APY Ventures and Mindvest GSYF (Venture Capital Investment Fund).

GoWit, a globally-positioned start-up, is a multi-channel advertising platform for marketplaces that sell their advertising placements to the brands they work with.

Caption: Retail Media Ads Platform GoWit Raises US$ 1 Million

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8552/172199_4576bcc8e41678b8_001full.jpg

After the launch of its latest SaaS product, GoWit RMA (Retail Media Ads), the Company has started to grow and establish partnerships with several well-known e-commerce retailers. The RMA platform allows various brands and online sellers to enhance their recognition, increase product visibility, and engage with customers more effectively.

This first round investment will allow GoWit to explore its global potential in bringing retailers and brands together in a single next-generation ad platform, where they can compete in the market.

Furthermore, with this investment, GoWit will begin expanding globally, invest in product development and grow their team. This will enable Gowit to achieve its goal of delivering enhanced customer experiences.

GoWit's ultimate vision is to create a decentralized, transparent, and privacy-protected Retail Media ecosystem, enabling the most value-enhancing advertising technologies possible. By investing in products and people, GoWit will use this funding round to expand its reach among retailers, allowing brands to effectively connect with their desired audience and establish a strong foothold in today's highly competitive market.

With further growth plans to be announced, GoWit intends to expand in Europe and to open a new office in the U.K. The Company hopes that the expansion to Europe will strengthen its global position as a Retail Media platform.

GoWit CEO and Co-Founder, Emrah ADSAN, explains, "From the beginning, our focus has been on transforming our advertising flow and building a democratized ecosystem. After launching our highly successful RMA product, we were able to conclude contracts smoothly and to announce diverse partnerships with internationally recognized companies. This has clearly validated a need in the market and has been a great use-case for achieving product-market fit. I'm very appreciative that our investors have supported us in leading the change."

He added, "At the same time as marketing our Retail Media Advertising offering in our core regions, we also aim to reach a broader customer base globally. With this investment, we hope to increase wider recognition of GoWit and expand the reach of our successful RMA product across different marketplaces and regions."

Contact:

Emrah Adsan

info@gowit.com

About GoWit

Established in 2019 by Emrah Adsan, Seref Yarar, and Enes Dabanlioglu, each with over a decade of experience in the digital advertising sector, GoWit is a comprehensive AdTech company specializing in Retail Media advertising solutions for online retailers. With an extensive knowledge of the digital advertising landscape, GoWit provides impactful services aimed at optimizing businesses' online visibility in the e-commerce market and driving revenue growth. Through their advertising platform, GoWit RMA, they bring together marketplaces, retailers, brands, and sellers. The Company's primary objective is to empower businesses by showcasing their offerings through various ad formats, including Sponsored Products, Sponsored Brands, Display, Video, and In-store Ads, both on-site and off-site. With a strong commitment to transparency, GoWit is dedicated to assisting partners in accomplishing their unique business objectives in the retail sector.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/172199