Grand Prix World (GPX) is a next-generation metaverse platform that integrates various community channels, encompassing both the real and virtual worlds. Its native token, GPX, was listed on LBank Exchange at 6:00 UTC on July 5, 2023, with the goal of expanding its global footprint and supporting the realization of its forward-thinking objectives.

Introducing Grand Prix World

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the listing of Grand Prix World (GPX), which combines reality and the virtual realm while integrating various community channels. It takes the lead in promoting experiences and joy beyond everyday life by creating the next-generation metaverse platform.

Grand Prix World is a next-generation metaverse platform that integrates various community channels, encompassing both the real and virtual worlds. It aims to address the inefficiencies of centralized systems by providing diverse content and a vibrant user community. The platform focuses on three core businesses: Media & Entertainment, Games & Blockchain, and Beauty & Bio, creating a global lifestyle within the metaverse space. With partnerships from various industries, Grand Prix World aims to become a global service platform by offering an integrated membership service and exploring synergies between affiliated companies. The platform seeks to provide experiences that transcend daily life, particularly in the entertainment and concert market, and is regarded as a pioneer in the web3.0 platform alongside leaders in the blockchain industry.

Grand Prix World implements a comprehensive approach that includes multiple mainnet selection, a mixed mainnet strategy, and the utilization of cross-chain technology. This approach offers numerous advantages. The ability to choose from multiple mainnets allows DApp developers to select the most suitable environment for their applications, optimizing performance and functionality. The mixed mainnet strategy combines the stability of private blockchains with the decentralization and security of public blockchains, enabling developers to leverage the strengths of each to fulfill specific requirements. By utilizing cross-chain technology, Grand Prix World expands to other platforms, facilitating interoperability and enabling DApps to operate on multiple blockchains. This approach provides scalability, diversity, and a broad range of services for both developers and users, fostering a flexible and dynamic ecosystem.

About GPX Token

The GPX token is a customizable cryptocurrency token issued on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and serves as a significant utility token within Grand Prix World's Metaverse City. It has a wide range of applications and functions within the ecosystem, including virtual asset transactions, liquidity provision, and network security. Additionally, GPX tokens enable participation in ecosystem activities and reward distribution within the grand prix world.

Based on BEP-20, GPX has a total supply of 1.5 billion (i.e. 1,500,000,000). The token distribution consists of reserves (65%), partners (5%), team (5%), advisor & marketing (4%), company & development (11%), and sale & equity (10%). It was listed on LBank Exchange at 6:00 UTC on July 5, 2023, investors who are interested in GPX can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange now.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

