Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia - July 4, 2023 - NOMU, an innovative food-tech supply chain platform aiming to revolutionize the food and beverage industry in the MENA region, has announced the successful closure of its first round of financing after the merger and establishment of NOMU Group.





The seed round raised $5 million from leading investors, including DIV Capital, Shurfah, Core Vision, Purity for Information Technology, and prominent family offices in KSA such as Altoukhi Family Office and Bakr Family Office, along with angel investors. The funds raised will be used to expand NOMU's B2B HORECA offering, with a specific focus on restaurants and financing solutions. NOMU also plans to develop a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution and an AI assistant procurement officer chatbot. The company places a strong emphasis on sustainability and healthy unit economics, with two markets already achieving profitability.

Since its inception in 2022, NOMU has experienced rapid expansion and currently operates in four countries, including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Tunisia, and Morocco. The company has aggressive plans to expand into 50 cities/towns by 2025. Remarkably, NOMU has already proven a positive cashflow business model, recorded 10x revenue growth within 12 months and gross margins are above healthy sustainable levels. NOMU has established strategic international partnerships.

Founded by Salman Attieh, Yassir El Ismaili El Idrissi, Shehab Mokhtar, and Ahmed Eldemerdash, NOMU Group's headquarters are located in Riyadh, KSA, with a holding structure in Abu Dhabi's International Financial Centre. This strategic positioning enables NOMU to further develop its operations and expand its footprint, with plans to cover Pakistan and key sub-Saharan countries in the near future.

"We are thrilled with the overwhelming support we have received from our investors, both in terms of funding and strategic partnerships," said Shehab Mokhtar, Co-Founder and CEO of NOMU Group. "This seed round allows us to strengthen our B2B HORECA offering, invest in cutting-edge technology, and expand into new markets. NOMU is committed to revolutionizing the food-tech supply chain, providing greater convenience and efficiency for businesses in the MENA region."

NOMU's successful seed funding round marks a significant milestone in the company's journey to transform the F&B supply chain. With its strong financial backing, strategic partnerships, efficient centralized OPEX and visionary leadership, NOMU Group is poised to reshape the industry and drive innovation throughout the region.

About NOMU

NOMU Group is a B2B tech startup that is revolutionizing the food and beverage (F&B) supply chain in the MENA region. The company's platform streamlines inventory sourcing, procurement, financing, storage, and delivery for HoReCa businesses (hotels, restaurants, and cafes). NOMU Group also provides a convenient app for families to purchase groceries.

NOMU Group was founded in 2022 by Salman Attieh, Shehab Mokhtar, and Yassir El Ismaili & Ahmed Eldemerdash. The company is headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and has operations in Egypt, Tunisia, and Morocco. The company plans to expand to other countries in the MENA region in the coming years.

