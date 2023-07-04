Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - July 4, 2023) - Alliance of Responsible Gun Ownership (ARGO) is proud to announce its official launch on Independence Day, symbolizing its commitment to freedom, safety, and dialogue. ARGO is a place where moderates can have an open conversation about firearm ownership in America without being influenced by the extremist narratives on both sides of the political spectrum.

ARGO's mission is to empower responsible gun owners, reshape the current narrative surrounding guns in America, reduce gun violence, advocate for a sensible and practical legal framework surrounding firearms, educate gun owners and non-owners alike in responsible gun ownership, and protect the inherent constitutional rights of all Americans.

"We believe that there is a silent majority of Americans who want to have a balanced and respectful discussion about gun rights and responsibilities, " said Michael Pierce, the Founder & CEO of ARGO. "We want to give them a voice and a platform to express their views and learn from each other."

ARGO is actively lobbying state and federal legislators on both sides of the aisle to promote moderate gun policies that balance the rights of gun owners with the safety of the public. ARGO will use its members' feedback and input to inform its advocacy efforts and represent their interests in the political arena.

"Our goal is not to take sides or push an agenda but to create a space where people can have honest and civil conversations about one of the most critical issues in our country. We hope that by doing so, we can foster a culture of understanding, respect, and cooperation among all Americans," Pierce said.

ARGO offers its members access to real-time news, daily discussions, advocacy and training resources dedicated to advancing its message. ARGO welcomes both gun owners and non-owners who share its vision of building a safe society while exercising natural rights. ARGO believes that most Americans agree with its moderate viewpoint but have been drowned out by the polarized gun debate. ARGO aims to change that by creating a community that can meet in the middle.

To join ARGO or learn more about it, visit www.argopath.com.

