Nasdaq Vilnius decided to satisfy the application of UAB "Orkela" to admit additional bonds of the Issuer in the value of EUR 852 000 to the regulated market operated by Nasdaq Vilnius. Proceeding from the above, the additional bonds of UAB "Orkela" will be listed on July 5, 2023. Thus, altogether bond issue of Orkela in the value of EUR 20 951 000 (ISIN: LT0000405961) will be traded under the trading code ORKL060025A as from July 5.