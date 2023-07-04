Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (TEMIT) benefits from the extensive experience of co-managers Chetan Sehgal (lead manager) and Andrew Ness. The trust's performance has turned a corner as its results tend to be better during periods when share prices are driven by company fundamentals, which are the driver of long-term equity returns, rather than macroeconomic factors. Emerging markets offer a broad range of investment opportunities and are home to a growing number of world-class, leading businesses. While all portfolio stocks are selected on a bottom-up basis, TEMIT's high-conviction portfolio is widely diversified by geography, sector and market cap. Its balanced structure means the fund has potential to outperform in both up and down markets.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...