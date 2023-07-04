DJ Petrofac Limited: Director/PDMR shareholding

Petrofac Limited ( PFC) Petrofac Limited: Director/PDMR shareholding 04-Jul-2023 / 14:06 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4 July 2023 Petrofac Limited (the "Company") Notification of Transaction by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs) Pursuant to the Company's obligations under Market Abuse Regulation 19, the Company hereby confirms that ordinary shares (Shares) of USUSD0.02 each in the Company were purchased on 4 July 2023 for the following Directors at 81.2754 pence per Share. These purchases are in line with the Company's remuneration arrangements, as published in the 2022 Annual Report and Accounts: Name of Director Position Number of Shares purchased on 4 July Total cumulative disclosable interest held 2023 (Shares) René Médori Chairman 24,607 495,258 Sara Akbar Non-executive 6,151 87,900 Director Ayman Asfari Non-executive 6,151 84,997,145 Director Matthias Bichsel Non-executive 6,151 87,900 Director David Davies Non-executive 6,151 109,248 Director Francesca di Non-executive 6,151 80,476 Carlo Director

The Company's issued share capital consists of 522,049,521 Shares with voting rights. Each Share carries the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any Shares in treasury.

For further information contact:

Petrofac Limited

+44 (0) 20 7811 4900

James Boothroyd, Head of Investor Relations

James.boothroyd@petrofac.com

Sophie Reid, Group Head of Communications

Sophie.reid@petrofac.com

Tulchan Communications Group

+44 (0) 20 7353 4200

petrofac@tulchangroup.com

Martin Robinson

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00B0H2K534 Category Code: DSH TIDM: PFC LEI Code: 2138004624W8CKCSJ177 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 255452 EQS News ID: 1672617 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1672617&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 04, 2023 09:06 ET (13:06 GMT)