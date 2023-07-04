Nasdaq announces semi-annual changes to the OMX Stockholm 30 Index

Stockholm, June 22, 2023 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today the results of the semi-annual review of the OMX Stockholm 30 Index, (OMX Stockholm: OMXS30), which will become effective at market open on Monday, July 3, 2023. There will be no change to the Index Portfolio For a list of current Index Securities please refer to Nasdaq's Global Index Watch. The OMX Stockholm 30 Index measures the performance of a selection of the most traded securities listed on Nasdaq Stockholm AB. The Index is reviewed semi-annually in January and July. For more information, please refer to the OMX Stockholm 30 Index Methodology. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Erik Gruvfors +46 73 449 78 12 erik.gruvfors@nasdaq.com