Adaptive Security Market to Reach $40.9 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 17.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global adaptive security market is experiencing growth due to the factors such as a rise in demand of enhanced security solutions, rising adoption of digitalization in businesses, and surge in integration of government initiatives in security standards.

PORTLAND, Ore., July 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Adaptive Security Market by Component (Solution and Service), Deployment Mode (On-Premise and Cloud), Application (Network Security, Application Security, End Point Security, Cloud Security and Others) and Industrial Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail and E-Commerce, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Energy and Utilities, Government & Defense and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032". According to the report, the Adaptive security industry generated $8.6 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $40.9 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 17.2% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The rise in demand of enhanced security solutions, rising adoption of digitalization in businesses, and surge in integration of government initiatives in security standards are expected to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, the high implementation cost of adaptive security solutions and the dearth of skilled cyber-security professionals and strategic planning restrict the growth. Furthermore, the advancement of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies offers a strong opportunity for the adaptive security industry. In addition, collaboration and partnerships with other vendors are also expected to provide lucrative opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/108091

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $8.6 Billion Market Size in 2032 $40.9 Billion CAGR 17.2 % No. of Pages in Report 319 Segments Covered Component, Deployment Mode, Application, Industry Vertical and Region. Drivers The rise in demand of enhanced security solution Rising adoption of digitalization in businesses The surge in the integration of government initiatives in security standards Opportunities The advancement of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies Collaboration and partnerships with other vendors Restraints The high implementation cost of adaptive security solution Dearth of skilled cybersecurity professional and strategic planning

Covid-19 Scenario

The pandemic prompted every company and business to shift their business operations toward a remote work environment. As a result of the dire situation, companies began implementing their own device (BYOD) programs or enterprise-owned equipment. This led to more exposure to cyber-attacks. Adaptive security solutions have become crucial tools for businesses and organizations to manage their security operations and adapt to the new normal.

Furthermore, the market witnessed a significant upturn, owing to the robust demand for security services across the world and escalating use of digital services in several sectors such as healthcare and manufacturing post the COVID-19 pandemic, thus enhancing the market growth.

Procure Complete Report (319 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/adaptive-security-market/purchase-options

The solution segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on component, the solution segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for around two-thirds of the adaptive security market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Adaptive security solutions have a transformative impact on businesses and organizations by providing optimizing security operations and facilitating informed decision-making. However, the services segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 21.2% from 2023 to 2032, service plays a vital role in the adaptive security market, as service focuses on meeting customer requirements, including reduced cost and enhanced security performance.

The on-premise segment garnered the major share in 2022

Based on deployment mode, the on-premise segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing for more than three-fifths of the adaptive security market revenue. This on-premise segment enables businesses complete control over the security protocols and data that can be beneficial for sectors or organizations with regulatory standards. However, the cloud segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 20.6% from 2023 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is attributed to the numerous advantages offered by cloud-based security solutions such as scalability, flexibility, and reduced infrastructure costs.

The cloud security segment to rule the roost throughout the forecast period

Based on application, the network security segment held the highest market share in 2022, reporting for more than one-third of the adaptive security market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Network security plays a crucial role in adaptive security, it is essential to note that adaptive security encompasses a broader spectrum of security technologies and approaches. The same segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 22.1% from 2023 to 2032, as organizations increasingly adopting cloud-based services and infrastructure in businesses, which is expected to provide lucrative opportunies for the market growth.

North America region garnered the major share in 2022

Based on region, the North America segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the adaptive security market revenue. The region has been at the forefront of cyber-security initiatives, including the development and adoption of advanced technologies. Thus, anticipated to propel the growth of the market. However, the Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 21.9% from 2023 to 2032, and is likely to enhance the market growth during the forecast period, owing to an increase in penetration of digitalization and higher adoption of advanced technology.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/108091

Leading Market Players: -

Aruba Networks Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Cloudwick Inc.

Fortinet, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Juniper Networks Inc.

Panda Security Inc.

Rapid7 Inc.

RSA Security LLC

Trend Micro Incorporated

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the adaptive security market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different countries. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Trending Reports in ICT & Media Industry:

Low Power Wide Area Network Market Expected to Reach $582 Billion by 2032

Fog Networking Market Expected to Reach $7.8 Billion by 2032

Mobile Application Security Market Expected to Reach $37.1 Billion by 2032

Managed Services Market Expected to Reach $594.8 Billion by 2031

Image Recognition Market Expected to Reach $126.8 Billion by 2032

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/information-and-communication-technology-and-media

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/adaptive-security-market-to-reach-40-9-billion-globally-by-2032-at-17-2-cagr-allied-market-research-301869483.html