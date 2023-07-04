Edge Computing Market worth $111.3 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, July 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IoT and connected device adoption will increase, 5G networks will be integrated, edge AI and machine learning will grow, and a continuum from edge to cloud will be created. The trajectory of edge computing will also be influenced by applications that are industry-specific, improved security and privacy safeguards, and a cooperative edge computing ecosystem.

The Edge Computing Market size is expected to grow from USD 53.6 billion in 2023 to USD 111.3 billion by 2028, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.7% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The advancements in hardware technology, open-source software and development tools, surge in adoption of cloud computing services, and the growth of IoT, requirement of a distributed computing paradigm that brings computation and data storage closer to the location where it is sought are a few factors driving the growth of the Edge Computing Market.

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2017-2028 Base year considered 2022 Forecast period 2023-2028 Forecast units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments covered Components (Hardware, Software, and Services), Application (Smart Cities, Remote Monitoring), Organization Size, Vertical, and Regions Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America Companies covered Cisco (US), AWS (US), Dell Technologies (US), Google (US), HPE (US), Huawei (China), IBM (US), Intel (US), Litmus Automation (US), Microsoft (US), Nokia (Finland), ADLINK (Taiwan), Axellio (US), Capgemini (France), ClearBlade (US), Digi International (US), Fastly (US), StackPath (US), Vapor IO (US), GE Digital (US), Moxa (Taiwan), Sierra Wireless (Canada), Juniper Networks (US), EdgeConnex (US), Belden (US), Saguna Networks (Israel), Edge Intelligence (US), Edgeworx (US), Sunlight.io (UK), Mutable (US), Hivecell (US), Section (US), EdgeIQ (US)

By component, hardware segment to record the second highest CAGR during the forecast period

The hardware segment plays a crucial role in the Edge Computing Market. Edge computing involves processing data closer to its source rather than relying solely on centralized cloud infrastructure. This proximity to data sources requires specialized hardware components to enable efficient and reliable computing at the edge. Hardware in the Edge Computing Market includes devices such as edge servers, edge gateways, routers, switches, sensors, and other edge devices. These components are designed to handle the unique challenges of edge environments, including limited power and computing resources, harsh conditions, and low-latency requirements. Additionally, specialized hardware accelerators, such as graphics processing units (GPUs) and field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), are employed to enhance processing capabilities and enable tasks like real-time analytics, machine learning, and video processing at the edge. Therefore overall, the hardware segment is vital for enabling the infrastructure and computational capabilities necessary to support the growing demand for edge computing applications across various industries.

By Application, Remote monitoring segment to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period

Remote monitoring services for edge computing technology have been there for years. The new digital monitoring services utilize the latest technologies, such as cloud computing, data analytics, AI, and mobile communications. Organizations are finding edge computing to reduce latency and moving toward the decentralized edge and scattering IT infrastructure over multiple remote sites. In a time-sensitive business, where delivery of every data packet is critical to the business, edge computing can make a huge difference through localized efficient processing; for instance, in the oil and gas industry, seismic and sensor data are required to be frequently stored and physically shipped, which can result in costly delays. In such cases, edge computing helps balance processing loads and analyse telemetry data (irrespective of global distances) and improves business continuity by protecting against unplanned outages or data loss. Thus, with remote work on the rise and businesses utilizing digital platforms and services, edge computing functionalities will deliver faster, reliable, and cheaper data processing.

By organization size, large enterprises follow SMEs and is showing significant growth in the market

Organizations with more than 1,000 employees are categorized under the large enterprises segment. The traction of edge computing solutions in large enterprises is higher than in SMEs. This is due to their ability to adapt and leverage the benefits of advanced technologies, including edge computing. Enterprises have their offices across regions. The mentioned factors enable enterprises to provide a solution through real-time employee data access. Large enterprises are adopting edge computing solutions increasingly to enhance the operational efficiency of their businesses across regions. The Edge Computing Market is undergoing significant technological transitions, such as enhancement in personalized marketing, big data, social media, real-time solutions, and the use of analytics and ML. All these advancements are favourably welcomed and highly adopted by large organizations. According to a Business Today report in June 2022, edge computing can help large enterprises reduce network costs, avoid bandwidth constraints, reduce transmission delays, limit service failures, and provide better control over the movement of sensitive data. Advanced applications such as AI, proactive monitoring, predictable insights, AR and VR applications, benefit from computing at the edge.

European region to record second highest CAGR in the Edge Computing Market in 2023

Europe has shown significant economic growth in the past few years, despite a dynamic regulatory environment. This is due to the rising expectations of companies in the region to improve their business efficiency by saving time and money. Hence, several major US-based edge computing companies have expanded in the region to build strong clientele and establish a base of operations overseas. Similarly, the regional technology providers are collaborating with the global edge computing providers to maintain a competitive edge, retain existing customers, and allure new ones. For instance, Siemens, a German industrial software provider, collaborated with SAS to create AI-embedded IoT analytics for the

edge and cloud. This region's IT and telecommunication sector is expected to grab the largest market share. The region is leading in 5G deployment. Telecom operators in this region, along with the US, are expected to spend USD 185 billion by 2026. The region is expected to have 214 million 5G connections by 2025.

Top Key Companies in Edge Computing Market:

The Major Players for Edge Computing Market includes some of the key vendors as well as startups offering contact center solutions across the globe, which include Cisco (US), AWS (US), Dell Technologies (US), Google (US), HPE (US), Huawei (China), IBM (US), Intel (US), Litmus Automation (US), Microsoft (US), Nokia (Finland), ADLINK (Taiwan), Axellio (US), Capgemini (France), ClearBlade (US), Digi International (US), Fastly (US), StackPath (US), Vapor IO (US), GE Digital (US), Moxa (Taiwan), Sierra Wireless (Canada), Juniper Networks (US), EdgeConnex (US), Belden (US), Saguna Networks (Israel), Edge Intelligence (US), Edgeworx (US), Sunlight.io (UK), Mutable (US), Hivecell (US), Section (US), EdgeIQ (US).

Recent Developments

In May 2023, Dell Technologies unveiled its NativeEdge platform that has the capability to ease the deployment and management complexities of edge devices for remote-focused firms. NativeEdge replaces Dell's Project Frontier, which was launched earlier. The new platform is designed as an edge computing platform that provides clients a choice around software, IoT, multi-cloud tools and operational technology to simplify, automate and manage edge infrastructure.

In April 2023, Nokia launched 4 third-party applications for MX Industrial Edge, which would foster enterprises connect, collect, and analyze data from disparate sources, including video cameras, thereby unlocking its value from operational technology assets over a robust and secure on-premises edge.

In April 2023, Dell Technologies collaborated with Ericsson which will enable open cloud networks that allow customers to choose their own infrastructure while ensuring telco-grade performance at the far edge. Including Dell PowerEdge servers to Ericsson's Cloud RAN solution, including the PowerEdge XR8000 and XR5610, which are specifically designed for telecom, Open RAN and mobile edge-computing workloads, the company brings more choices and flexibility for Cloud RAN customers. Dell PowerEdge servers assist facilitating the Cloud RAN journey owing to their high performance, small form factors, resilience, and interconnectivity with the larger network(s).

In February 2023, Cisco introduced its Cisco Edge Intelligence, a solution by Cisco that improves data governance and control, fetching intelligent insights from connected assets to improve the competitiveness of an organization. It is built on Cisco's industry-leading multi-layered security.

In February 2023, the acquisition of Athonet by HPE will integrate Athonet's technology into its existing Communications Service Provider [CSP] and Aruba networking enterprise offerings to create a private networking portfolio which accelerates digital transformation from edge-to-cloud. Few benefits include enhanced private networks, accelerated private 5G deployments, new enterprise revenue streams for telecom companies with differentiated services leveraging 5G and Wi-Fi, management of operational complexity and cost efficiency with 5G orchestration and zero-touch automation to deliver newer workloads from edge-to-cloud.

Edge Computing Advantages:

Edge computing moves computational power closer to the end user's devices or the data source. By processing data locally instead of sending it to a centralised cloud or data centre, a considerable amount of latency is eliminated. Real-time processing and decision-making can take place at or close to the edge using edge computing, leading in quicker response times and better user experiences.

Edge computing improves reliability and fault tolerance by dividing computing resources among numerous edge devices. Edge devices can carry on operating independently in the event of a network outage or disruption, ensuring that crucial operations are not hampered. Applications include industrial automation, healthcare, and transportation that depend on uninterrupted operations in particular need of this resilience.

Edge computing works to reduce the load on network capacity by processing data close to the edge. Edge devices have the ability to filter, combine, and analyse data locally rather than sending enormous amounts of raw data to a central server or cloud for analysis. By decreasing the amount of data that must be transmitted across the network, bandwidth use is optimised, and expenses are reduced.

By decreasing the attack surface and exposing less data, edge computing improves security and privacy capabilities. Processing locally reduces the likelihood of data breaches during transmission since sensitive data can be processed and examined without ever leaving the edge device. Additionally, by putting stringent territorial constraints on the storage of sensitive data, edge computing aids organisations in abiding by data sovereignty regulations.

Edge computing is highly scalable and versatile since it supports distributed and modular design. The network can readily accommodate new edge devices, increasing computing capacity as required. For quickly developing industries like Internet of Things (IoT) installations, where a lot of devices create a lot of data that needs to be analysed in real-time, this scalability and flexibility is very helpful.

Organisations can save money by using edge computing to lower their data processing, storage, and transmission expenses. Edge computing lowers the quantity of data that needs to be transferred to centralised servers or the cloud by processing data locally, which saves money on network traffic. Because only pertinent or aggregated data is delivered for subsequent analysis, it significantly reduces the need for extensive data storage infrastructure.

Report Objectives

To describe and forecast the Edge Computing Market based on components (hardware, software, and services), application, organization size, verticals, and regions.

To forecast the market size of five main regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America

To analyze subsegments with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total market

To provide detailed information about major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the market

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for major players

To comprehensively analyze the core competencies* of key players in the market

To track and analyze the competitive developments, such as product/solution launches and enhancements; business expansions; acquisitions; and partnerships, contracts, and collaborations, in the market.

