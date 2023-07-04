The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 04

The Diverse Income Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 03 July 2023, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to 03 July 2023 86.86p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 85.04p per ordinary share

04 July 2023

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45