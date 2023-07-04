Miami Lakes, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - July 4, 2023) - The Ward Law Group, PL, a renowned family-owned personal injury law firm, is proud to announce a significant milestone of securing over $500 million in settlements for car accident victims since its inception in 2012. With a commitment to providing legal representation and personalized service, the Ward Law Group flourishes in the Hispanic community, specializing in advocating for Spanish-speaking clients injured due to the negligence of others.

The Ward Law Group facilitates clients from South Florida and New York City law firms with its comprehensive understanding of the unique challenges faced by accident victims in a foreign country with a different language and legal system. The firm's success lies in bridging these gaps, ensuring clients receive the support and representation they deserve.

The company provides one-on-one support and care throughout the legal process. With a team of experienced accident lawyers, the firm assists clients in navigating the complexities of personal injury cases, empowering them with knowledge and resources to pursue just compensation for their injuries, emotional trauma, and financial losses.

Jany Martínez-Ward has been hailed as one of the most prominent Hispanic attorneys in South Florida, and her expertise in car accident cases has made her a sought-after speaker and contributor to legal publications. Furthermore, the firm's commitment to its employees and fostering a positive work environment has resulted in being awarded "Best Places to Work" by local newspapers for two consecutive years.

As the Ward Law Group looks to the future, its expansion plans include establishing a presence in the Northeast, Southwest, and Texas, further extending its reach to assist Spanish-speaking communities in need. The recent opening of an office in New York demonstrates the firm's dedication to serving the Hispanic community in the metro area and its suburbs.

About the Founder - Jany Martinez Ward

Jany Martínez-Ward, the founder of The Ward Law Group, is an inspirational attorney who overcame immense challenges to become a powerful advocate for the Hispanic community. From a young age, she experienced the helplessness and overwhelming decisions made for her family as they sought refuge in the United States. It fueled her determination to ensure no one else would feel that same powerlessness. She founded her law firm to assist Spanish-speaking clients injured in car accidents, providing them with the representation and justice they deserved.

Martínez-Ward's commitment and dedication have led to extraordinary success. Her firm has secured over $500 million in settlements, with notable achievements including one of the largest confidential settlements in the country. She has become a trusted advisor and advocate, not only for her clients but also for the Hispanic community at large. Martínez-Ward's journey from adversity to triumph is a powerful reminder of the importance of fighting for justice and positively impacting the lives of those who need it most.

About the Company - The Ward Law Group, PL:

The Ward Law Group, PL is a leading personal injury law firm with offices in Miami Lakes, FL, and New York, NY. Founded in 2012 by Jany Martínez-Ward, the firm specializes in representing Spanish-speaking clients injured in car accidents caused by the negligence of others. With a steadfast commitment to justice, the Ward Law Group has secured over $500 million in settlements and earned a reputation for providing service to accident victims and their families.

