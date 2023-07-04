Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 4, 2023) - Tempus Capital Inc. (CSE: TEMP) ("Tempus" or the "Company") announces the sale of its investment property located in Strathroy, Ontario.

The selling price and consideration for the sale of the commercial plaza, located at 425 Caradoc St. S., Strathroy, Ontario is $6,650,000 cash.

The transaction is scheduled to close on July 28, 2023.

"We are very pleased that Tempus Capital is able to monetize and realize a very positive return for this investment" said Russell Tanz, Tempus President and CEO. " The proceeds of the sale will strengthen the Company's balance sheet and provide a substantial cash position the enable the Company to pursue other opportunities to enhance shareholder value."

About Tempus

Tempus is a real estate operating company engaged in the acquisition, development, and ownership of income-producing properties in Canada, focusing on strip mall shopping centres, storefront retail, and mixed residential and commercial properties. Tempus is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Ontario and Alberta.

