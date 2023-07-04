Madrid, Spain--(Newsfile Corp. - July 4, 2023) - Xnowmate, the innovative footwear company, has launched its new collection of premium all-terrain shoes, the ultimate footwear for urban and outdoor adventures. The new collection is made of recycled materials and is available for order now on the company's website: https://www.xnowmate.com/.

Xnowmate offers footwear that combines waterproof, breathable, insulated, and stylish features for any season and any terrain. The new collection includes three models, each with its own unique design and features:

Xnowmate Sneakers: the all-in-one solution for urban and outdoor journeys. Mid-cut laces style, super breathable and packable, perfect for travels.

Xnowmate 4.0 ECO: the perfect all-season unisex footwear. Slip-on boots are lightweight, waterproof, and insulated, ideal for rain, snow, or wind.

Xnowmate Zip Up: the all-in-one shoe that goes anywhere. Mid-cut boots with a zipper entry, comfortable and versatile, great for any kind of urban and outdoor activity.

"We are very proud of our new collection, which is the result of years of research and development, listening to our customers' feedback, and collaborating with one of the world's top footwear design studios in London. We believe we have created the best footwear for urban and outdoor adventures that offers comfort, performance, and style in any situation," said Alvaro Issasi, a spokesperson for Xnowmate.

Xnowmate does footwear in a different way: it asks its customers to order on demand, to avoid overstock and waste, and to produce what they demand in Spain, under a high-quality production. Xnowmate does not sell in big retail chains, department stores, or any online re-seller. It also does not have Black Friday or Sales. Instead, it offers a direct and exclusive relationship with its customers, who value comfort, performance, and style.

Xnowmate also cares about social causes and supports various projects around the world. The company sent a trailer full of boots for kids in Ukraine last winter, actively supports other social projects, and is planning to open its own foundation.

Xnowmate competes in a world of big brands and long distribution channels with innovation and values. It believes in a global and sustainable world where everyone is responsible for their future. It invites its customers to join its vision and enjoy the benefits of wearing the first premium all-terrain shoes for urban and outdoor adventures.

Press Contact:

Alvaro Issasi

info@xnowmate.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/172317