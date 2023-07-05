London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - July 5, 2023) - Wimpole Street Dental Clinic, a leading dental practice in the heart of London, is proud to announce the launch of their state-of-the-art emergency dental care services. With a team of experienced dentists and a commitment to providing the highest level of care and expertise, the clinic is now equipped to handle a wide range of dental emergencies with efficiency and precision.

Conveniently located in the prestigious medical district of Marylebone, near Wimpole Street, Wimpole Street Dental Clinic offers patients easy accessibility by car, taxi, foot, or tube. Regent's Park, Baker Street, Bond Street, and Oxford Circus Underground stations are all within walking distance, ensuring that patients can quickly reach the clinic in times of urgent dental need.

Dental emergencies can strike suddenly, causing severe pain and discomfort, and often require immediate attention. The team at Wimpole Street Dental Clinic understands the urgency of such situations and is dedicated to providing prompt emergency dental care for both new and existing patients.

Dr. Sarah Mitchell, the clinic's lead dentist, emphasises the importance of addressing dental emergencies swiftly: "We know that dental emergencies can be incredibly distressing and can significantly impact a person's quality of life. At Wimpole Street Dental Clinic, we have established a comprehensive emergency care service to ensure that patients receive timely and effective treatment when they need it the most."

The clinic's team of highly skilled dentists specialises in various fields of dentistry, including emergency root canal treatment, chipped tooth repair, and diagnosis of dental pain. Patients can trust that they will receive the highest standard of care from experienced professionals who are dedicated to delivering exceptional results.

When faced with a dental emergency, patients can expect a streamlined process to access the clinic's services. The clinic operates during convenient opening hours from Monday to Friday, 9:00 am to 6:00 pm. For emergency appointments, patients can call 020 3745 7455 during these hours to arrange a visit. Outside of the regular opening hours, patients can email reception@wsdental.clinic, and a member of the reception team will respond promptly to assist with scheduling.

To ensure efficient care, the reception team will collect necessary details from patients, including their name, phone number, and details about the dental emergency. The team will then determine the next available appointment and provide directions to the clinic, information on nearby parking options, and associated costs for emergency dental care. In some cases, a dentist from the clinic may contact the patient to gather additional information about their condition prior to the appointment, enabling the team to provide the most appropriate and effective treatment.

While immediate attention is crucial for dental emergencies, there are certain situations that require immediate hospital treatment. Patients experiencing heavy or continuous bleeding, severe pain, serious injuries to the teeth, face, or mouth (such as fractures or deep cuts), or swelling affecting breathing or swallowing, are advised to call '111' for immediate assistance.

In the meantime, patients are advised to minimise aggravation to the affected area by avoiding touching, pulling, or twisting damaged teeth or skin. Hot or cold drinks should be avoided, as the affected area may be highly sensitive to heat. Patients should also refrain from consuming hard or chewy foods and consider taking over-the-counter pain relief, if suitable, to alleviate discomfort temporarily. It is important not to take Aspirin, as it can thin the blood. If a tooth has been lost due to an accident, it should be placed in an emergency tooth preservation kit or kept moist in long-lasting milk.

Dr. Mitchell emphasises the importance of seeking professional care rather than attempting self-treatment: "We strongly advise patients to leave dental treatments to the professionals. Attempting to extract a tooth or pierce an abscess on your own can worsen the situation and lead to serious infections. Our team at Wimpole Street Dental Clinic is here to provide expert care and guide patients through their dental emergencies with the utmost skill and compassion."

For individuals in need of emergency dental care in London, Wimpole Street Dental Clinic offers a reliable and efficient solution. With their highly trained team, convenient location, and commitment to exceptional care, the clinic ensures that patients receive prompt attention and appropriate treatment for their dental emergencies.

For more information about the emergency dental care services provided by Wimpole Street Dental Clinic, please visit their website at www.wsdental.clinic or call 020 3745 7455 to schedule an appointment.

Media contact:

Chiara Accardi

Wimpole Street Dental Clinic

A Specialist dental clinic in the heart of Marylebone

38 Queen Anne Street, London

020-3745-7455

Monday-Friday 09:00-18:00

Email: reception@wsdental.clinic

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/172290