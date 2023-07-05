Dynamics Group AG / Key word(s): Personnel

RAAAM Memory Technologies Ltd. Strengthens its Corporate Structure



RAAAM Memory Technologies Ltd. Strengthens its Corporate Structure Seed funding round accomplished

Two industry veterans, Thomas Seiler and Danny Biran elected to its Board of Directors Tel Aviv, Israel / Lausanne, Switzerland - 5 July 2023 - RAAAM Memory Technologies Ltd., a provider of the highest-density on-chip embedded memories in standard CMOS technologies, has elected two industry veterans, Thomas Seiler and Danny Biran, to its Board of Directors following its successful seed funding round. Thomas Seiler's career spans decades in the semiconductor and electronics industry. He has been a member of the Board of Directors of u-blox Holding AG and served as its CEO from 2002 to 2022. From 2002 until 2019, he also held the role of Head of Marketing and Sales. Before, from 1999 to 2001, he served as CEO of Kistler Holding AG, Switzerland, and from 1991 through 1998 he led Melcher Holding AG, Switzerland as CEO. Danny Biran is a managing partner at Silicon Catalyst. He had a long career in the semiconductor industry, most recently as Senior Vice President of Marketing and Strategy at Altera Corporation until its acquisition by Intel. He also served as a member of the Board of Directors of the Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA). He is also a senior policy fellow at Israel's Start-up Nation Policy Institute (SNPI). RAAAM's innovative GCRAM technology is based on many years of research and development by Israeli-based Bar Ilan University (BIU) and Swiss-based École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL). It provides much higher density and lower power consumption than traditional SRAMs, thus allowing embedding more memory on chip or reducing die size and cost, depending on the application needs. The technology is fully compatible with standard CMOS processes and requires no additional process steps or cost. It has been validated on silicon covering a wide range of CMOS technologies in several foundries. "We are extremely excited and honored to have Thomas Seiler and Danny Biran join RAAAM's Board of Directors", said Robert Giterman, RAAAM's CEO. "Thomas and Danny's combined experience in the semiconductor industry will drive RAAAM forward to build up and grow the company, to secure its future financing and to reach qualification of our memory technology in more process nodes." "As traditional SRAM scaling is effectively coming to a halt in very advanced nodes, the industry is looking for new technologies to support the increasing demand for embedded memories", said Thomas Seiler. "RAAAM solves this problem with leading edge technology." About RAAAM

RAAAM Memory Technologies Ltd. is an innovative embedded memory solutions provider, delivering the highest-density on-chip memory technology in the semiconductor industry. RAAAM's patented GCRAM technology allows semiconductor companies to significantly reduce fabrication costs through die size reduction or enable a dramatic reduction in the off-chip data movement by increasing the on-chip memory capacity, enabling industry growth for emerging applications such as AR/VR, Machine Learning (ML), Internet-of-Things (IoT) and Automotive. Find us on www.raaam-tech.com LinkedIn RAAAM Contact

Robert Giterman, CEO

robert.giterman@raaam-tech.com Additional features:



