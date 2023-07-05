Azentio Software Pvt Ltd: Azentio secures top position across multiple categories in the IBSi Sales League Table 2023

Ranked Number 1 in Product Breadth - Global Leadership, Islamic Retail Lending, Process Automation & Insurtech

SINGAPORE, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Azentio Software ("Azentio"), a Singapore-headquartered technology firm owned by funds advised by Apax Partners, has announced that it has achieved top positions in multiple categories in the exclusive Leadership Club of IBS Intelligence (IBSi) Sales League Table (SLT) 2023, the globally acknowledged annual performance barometer for measuring technology supplier performance.

Azentio has been ranked Number One in the following categories:

Product Breadth

Islamic Banking I Retail Lending (for the Azentio ONE Banking platform)

Banking platform) Process Automation / BPM (for the Azentio Islamic Banking suite)

Insurtech (for the Azentio ONEInsurance platform).

The company has also been announced as the second highest ranked in these categories:

Regional Leaders - Middle East (for the Azentio ONE Banking platform and the Azentio Islamic Banking suite)

Banking platform and the Azentio Islamic Banking suite) Best in Islamic Banking - Universal Core (for the Azentio Islamic Banking suite)

Best in Islamic Banking Universal Core - Middle East (for the Azentio Islamic Banking suite)

Best in Compliance Management (for Azentio ONEBanking - Risk & Analytics solution).

While IBSi SLT recognizes technology vendors' sales performance across hundreds of system selection engagements carried out across the globe, the SLT Leadership Club identifies the prominent systems that have made their mark across various categories of systems as well as geographies.

Commenting on Azentio's achievement, Nikhil Gokhale, Head of Research Platforms, IBSi, said, "Congratulations to Azentio for making it to the SLT Leadership Club 2023 across eight key categories, covering Islamic core and retail lending, compliance management, insurtech, and process automation, among others. Azentio's impressive range of software products, which allows them to deliver tailored solutions for industry-specific challenges, was highlighted by their win in the Product Breadth category. These wins further confirm Azentio's position as a leading player in the financial technology sector, showcasing the depth and breadth of their portfolio."

Krish Narayanaswami, Managing Director - Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance at Azentio, stated, "We are delighted that Azentio has achieved top ranking in the eminent IBSi SLT Leadership Club 2023 across various categories, at both the global and regional levels. Being selected as Global Leader in Product Breadth truly establishes our solution suite as an all-encompassing and proven one on the market that has the product depth and vertical breadth to meet the unique industry needs of our clients. I believe this recognition highlights the trust placed in us by our valued clients and underscores their successes in overcoming unprecedented global challenges to thrive and prosper by leveraging continuous technology innovations."

