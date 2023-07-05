Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 05.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Kursturbo durch News! Heute ist der "Tag X"!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
05.07.2023 | 08:06
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Teaching strikes drive 20% Parkdean Resorts booking surge

LONDON, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Families are taking advantage of this week's teaching strikes in England by booking last minute UK getaways, according to Parkdean Resorts' sales data.

With national strikes today and Friday, bookings this week at the UK's leading holiday park operator are up by 20.4% compared with this week last year.

Parkdean Resorts is the UK's leading holiday park operator, with 66 parks across the country. Holiday parks in Lancashire have seen the biggest spike, up 78% year-on-year, and bookings for Regent Bay holiday park in Morecambe are up by 173% on 2022.

Demand has increased for holidays all over the country. Bookings in Kent and Sussex are up 59%, and by 48% in the North East. Reservations for Yorkshire are up by 40%, where Skipsea Sands bookings almost doubled (+97%), and in Essex, bookings have increased 29%, including a 120% upturn for Valley Farm in Clacton.

English families are also crossing into Wales and Scotland, where strikes aren't affecting schools. Bookings in Wales are up 33%, and in Scotland, where schools have broken up, by 10%. In North Wales, bookings at Ty Mawr are up 133%, while bookings at both parks in Carmarthenshire have doubled. The Lake District (+10%) and Cornwall (+9%) have seen a steady rise, with bookings for Crantock Beach, near Newquay, up 111%.

Xavier Vallee, Chief Customer Officer, Parkdean Resorts, said: "The teachers' strikes have presented an unexpected opportunity for families to take a short break before the summer holidays, and there's huge demand for a long weekend in the UK. We expect many parks to be close to capacity over the weekend, and this unexpected influx of holidaymakers will be great news for local economies which are so heavily reliant on tourism."

Parkdean Resorts Bookings w/c 04.07.2022 vs w/c 03.07.23

By Region

Region

% increase

Lancashire

78 %

Kent and Sussex

59.1 %

North East

48 %

Yorkshire

40.4 %

Wales

33.3 %

Essex

29.6 %

East Anglia

19.9 %

Scotland

10.5 %

Lake District

10.5 %

Cornwall

8.6 %

Isle of Wight

3.4 %

Devon

1.2 %

Dorset

-18.8 %

TOTAL

20.40 %

By Park

Park

% Increase

Regent Bay, Morecambe, Lancashire

173.3 %

Ty Mawr, Abergele, Wales

133.3 %

Valley Farm, Clacton, Essex

120.5 %

Crantock Beach, Newquay, Cornwall

111.1 %

Pendine Sands, Carmarthenshire, Wales

110.3 %

Carmarthen Bay, Carmarthenshire, Wales

107.7 %

Skipsea Sands, Yorkshire

97.1 %

Summerfields, Great Yarmouth, East Anglia

95.2 %

Bideford Bay, Devon

92.9 %

Camber Sands, Sussex

89.6 %

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/teaching-strikes-drive-20-parkdean-resorts-booking-surge-301869775.html

Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.