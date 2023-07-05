UK Supermarket Leader Morrisons Selects Eagle Eye to Supercharge Loyalty and Promotions Capabilities

Eagle Eye's Multi-Year Contract Will Support the National Supermarket Chain's Focus on Delivering Value to Customers through an Innovative and Engaging Loyalty Offering

LONDON, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Eye, a leading SaaS technology company powering real-time, omnichannel and personalised consumer marketing activities, has secured a five-year contract with Morrisons Supermarket Ltd, one of the largest supermarket chains in the UK to further develop its loyalty and promotional offering.

Eagle Eye's AIR platform will enhance Morrisons loyalty programme, which allows customers to benefit from exclusive prices and earn points on selected products in-store, online and on fuel. The new offering will create more ways of engaging with customers, and help the supermarket scale the number of broadcast and targeted offers available, giving customers more reasons to shop at Morrisons.

The scheme will be rolled out to all 499 stores nationwide and is expected to go live later in 2023.

The delivery of an enhanced digital loyalty and promotions solution will enable Morrisons to continue to innovate its in-store and online customer experience to drive incremental sales and to become more personalised at scale.

Eagle Eye will provide an update on trading for the year ended 30 June 2023 in mid-July.

Rachel Eyre, Morrisons Chief Customer & Marketing Officer, said: "This has been a transformational year for our More Card loyalty scheme, and we are very pleased to be working with Eagle Eye, who are an acknowledged leader in this field, as we implement our plans to develop the scheme still further for our customers."

Tim Mason, CEO of Eagle Eye, said: "We are excited to have won this multi-year contract with Morrisons, one of the UK's leading supermarkets, and look forward to supporting their commitment to helping customers make every penny go further, saving them money on the everyday items they want and need. We are proud that our platform is supporting the exciting pace of innovation taking place across the retail sector at a time when providing value for consumers has never been more important."

About Eagle Eye

Eagle Eye is a leading SaaS technology company enabling retail, travel and hospitality brands to earn the loyalty of their end customers by powering their real-time, omnichannel and personalised consumer marketing activities. Eagle Eye AIR is a cloud-based platform that provides the most flexible and scalable loyalty and promotions capability in the world. More than 750 million personalised offers are executed via the platform every week, and it currently hosts over 100 million individual loyalty members for businesses all over the world. We are trusted to deliver a secure service at hundreds of thousands of physical POS destinations worldwide, enabling the real-time issuance and redemption of promotional coupons, loyalty offers, gift cards, subscription benefits and more.

The Eagle Eye AIR platform is currently powering loyalty and customer engagement solutions for enterprise businesses all over the world, including Asda, Tesco, Morrisons, Waitrose and John Lewis & Partners, JD Sports, Pret a Manager, Loblaws, Southeastern Grocers, Giant Eagle and the Woolworths Group. In January 2023, the Group acquired France-based Untie Nots, an AI-powered personalised promotions business, adding Carrefour, E. Leclerc, Auchan and other leading brands to its European customer base. Visit? www.eagleeye.com ?for more information.

