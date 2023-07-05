DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 05-Jul-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5 July 2023 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 4 July 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 30,000 20,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.1660 GBP1.0000 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.1480 GBP0.9860 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.159031 GBP0.994453

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 671,675,844 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 201 1.162 XDUB 08:27:30 00066094102TRLO0 1018 1.164 XDUB 08:27:30 00066094103TRLO0 3 1.164 XDUB 08:27:30 00066094104TRLO0 593 1.166 XDUB 08:27:30 00066094105TRLO0 7919 1.158 XDUB 08:37:17 00066094244TRLO0 871 1.156 XDUB 08:37:57 00066094248TRLO0 3243 1.156 XDUB 08:38:26 00066094259TRLO0 7905 1.162 XDUB 09:01:53 00066094724TRLO0 2055 1.162 XDUB 10:51:34 00066097109TRLO0 1709 1.160 XDUB 14:48:28 00066101707TRLO0 1849 1.160 XDUB 14:48:28 00066101708TRLO0 1044 1.152 XDUB 15:23:40 00066102732TRLO0 1320 1.148 XDUB 16:06:42 00066103726TRLO0 270 1.158 XDUB 16:23:53 00066104394TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1027 100.00 XLON 08:27:35 00066094106TRLO0 4849 99.90 XLON 09:01:53 00066094723TRLO0 2849 99.50 XLON 09:01:54 00066094725TRLO0 3352 99.50 XLON 09:01:55 00066094726TRLO0 225 99.50 XLON 09:01:55 00066094727TRLO0 2329 99.50 XLON 09:01:55 00066094728TRLO0 1153 99.20 XLON 14:48:28 00066101709TRLO0 1164 98.60 XLON 15:29:42 00066102828TRLO0 1075 98.60 XLON 15:59:03 00066103497TRLO0 1068 98.90 XLON 16:23:03 00066104349TRLO0 909 98.90 XLON 16:23:03 00066104350TRLO0

