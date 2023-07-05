Anzeige
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
05-Jul-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
5 July 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 4 July 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the 
"ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, 
as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           30,000     20,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.1660     GBP1.0000 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.1480     GBP0.9860 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.159031    GBP0.994453

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 671,675,844 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
201       1.162         XDUB      08:27:30      00066094102TRLO0 
1018       1.164         XDUB      08:27:30      00066094103TRLO0 
3        1.164         XDUB      08:27:30      00066094104TRLO0 
593       1.166         XDUB      08:27:30      00066094105TRLO0 
7919       1.158         XDUB      08:37:17      00066094244TRLO0 
871       1.156         XDUB      08:37:57      00066094248TRLO0 
3243       1.156         XDUB      08:38:26      00066094259TRLO0 
7905       1.162         XDUB      09:01:53      00066094724TRLO0 
2055       1.162         XDUB      10:51:34      00066097109TRLO0 
1709       1.160         XDUB      14:48:28      00066101707TRLO0 
1849       1.160         XDUB      14:48:28      00066101708TRLO0 
1044       1.152         XDUB      15:23:40      00066102732TRLO0 
1320       1.148         XDUB      16:06:42      00066103726TRLO0 
270       1.158         XDUB      16:23:53      00066104394TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1027       100.00        XLON      08:27:35      00066094106TRLO0 
4849       99.90         XLON      09:01:53      00066094723TRLO0 
2849       99.50         XLON      09:01:54      00066094725TRLO0 
3352       99.50         XLON      09:01:55      00066094726TRLO0 
225       99.50         XLON      09:01:55      00066094727TRLO0 
2329       99.50         XLON      09:01:55      00066094728TRLO0 
1153       99.20         XLON      14:48:28      00066101709TRLO0 
1164       98.60         XLON      15:29:42      00066102828TRLO0 
1075       98.60         XLON      15:59:03      00066103497TRLO0 
1068       98.90         XLON      16:23:03      00066104349TRLO0 
909       98.90         XLON      16:23:03      00066104350TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  255457 
EQS News ID:  1672709 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1672709&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 05, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
