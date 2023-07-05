Anzeige
Mittwoch, 05.07.2023

05.07.2023 | 08:42
Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited: CATL Chief Scientist Wu Kai wins the European Inventor Award 2023

NINGDE, China, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 4, Wu Kai, the chief scientist of CATL, and his team were awarded the European Inventor Award 2023 for the "Non-EPO countries" category for their contributions to lithium-ion battery safety at an award ceremony held in Valencia, Spain.


"It is a great honor to win such a prestigious award, which will shine a path forward to further innovation efforts for me and CATL. What is more, electric vehicles powered by our advanced and safe batteries are enabling more people to embrace a sustainable lifestyle, contributing to the global energy transition. I hope that more and more inventors will dedicate themselves to the e-mobility and energy transition so that together we can develop more innovations for the benefit of mankind," said Wu Kai.

Launched by European Patent Office (EPO) in 2006, the European Inventor Award is a global, highly recognized innovation prize which celebrates the Tomorrow Shapers - inventors whose perseverance, ingenuity and creativity are paving the way to a brighter future. The "Non-EPO countries" category recognizes the work of outstanding inventors from outside the EPO's 39 member states who have been granted a European patent.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2147007/image_836557_6780986.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/catl-chief-scientist-wu-kai-wins-the-european-inventor-award-2023-301869946.html

