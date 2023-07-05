

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's service providers logged another marked expansion in June underpinned by buoyant demand, survey results from S&P Global showed Wednesday.



The AIB services Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 56.8 in June from 57.0 in the previous month. However, a score above 50.0 indicates expansion.



There was a strong growth in demand in June, underscored by a twenty-eighth consecutive monthly uplift in new business. Export business also increased in June but at the least pronounced pace since January.



Companies raised their workforce in response to greater output and robust order book.



The survey showed that inflationary pressures increased in June due to higher demand. Cost burdens grew at an accelerated pace largely reflecting persistent wage pressures. Prices charged by service providers also increased at a quicker pace.



Although service providers maintained a positive outlook, the degree of confidence waned from that seen in May.



The AIB Ireland composite output index posted 51.4 in June, down from 51.9 in May. However, the score was still indicative of a seventh successive monthly expansion in the private sector.



