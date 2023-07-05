

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Specialty building products supplier SIG plc (SHI.L) reported that its group revenue for the six months to 30 June 2023 was 1.42 billion pounds, representing flat like-for-like revenue versus prior year. This is due to volume declines offset by input price inflation.



Reported Group revenue was 5% higher in the period, including about 3% from acquisitions, together with about 2% in aggregate from movements on working days and exchange rates.



The company expects weak and uncertain demand conditions throughout the rest of the year, along with a continued, but further moderating, revenue tailwind from input price inflation.



The company said it remains confident in its ability to further improve its market positions, and to continue to improve its profitability when market conditions recover.



The company continues to expect the Group to deliver full year underlying operating profit within the current range of market expectations, but towards the lower end of that range.



