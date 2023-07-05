

SINGAPUR (dpa-AFX) - The Singapore dollar weakened against the U.S. dollar in the late Asian session on Wednesday.



In economic news, data from the Department of Statistics showed that Singapore retail sales rose 1.8 percent annually in May, compared to an increase of 3.7 percent in April.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, retail sales declined to 0.2 percent in May, in contrast to the 0.5 percent gain in the previous month.



Against the greenback, the Singapore dollar fell to a 2-day low of 1.3523 from an early high of 1.3489. At yesterday's close, the Singapore dollar was trading at 1.3495.



If the Singapore dollar extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around the 1.36 region.



