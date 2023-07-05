Recently, Solain Exchange and the private non-profit organization Caridad Luz reached a merger and acquisition to jointly establish a new cryptocurrency exchange. SOCA Exchange was officially launched on July 4, 2023, which marked the digital asset field. This new chapter will bring new opportunities and experiences to investors.

Solain Exchange has grown continuously in the past 4 years, with more than 5 million members, and has always provided a convenient and secure platform for global digital currency transactions.

In addition, Caridad Luz is also committed to "relief of difficulties and helping the poor", and currently has more than 2 million members worldwide. Caridad Luz is made up of volunteer global citizens who are passionate about philanthropy. Since its establishment many years, charitable organizations have donated from caring people in society to create studios and treatment centres to carry out disaster relief work.

The combination of Solain and Caridad Luz is believed to create a safe and efficient trading platform for global investors and create value for 7 million members. SOCA Exchange combines social capital and digital assets and combines charity and public welfare undertakings to provide more comprehensive investment services and a wider range of charitable and public welfare undertakings.

SOCA Exchange will further promote the development and innovation of the digital asset industry. For investors, SOCA Exchange will become a platform worth looking forward to, bringing them more possibilities for success.

