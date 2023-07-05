Nemysis Limited Signs IHAT Sales and Marketing Agreement

Nemysis Ltd and Bruno Farmaceutici SpA are pleased to announce they have signed a non-exclusive sales and marketing agreement for IHAT (Iron Hydroxide Adipate Tartrate), Nemysis' innovative oral iron supplementation product.

DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2023 / Nemysis Ltd and Bruno Farmaceutici SpA ("Bruno") are pleased to announce they have signed a non-exclusive sales and marketing agreement for IHAT (Iron Hydroxide Adipate Tartrate), Nemysis' innovative oral iron supplementation product.

Under the agreement, Bruno will use its existing sales network and relationships with relevant clinical communities to market IHAT, under its own brand. Concurrently, Nemysis intends to directly market IHAT under its own brand, Tolfer, within Italy.

Combined, these channels will provide excellent coverage of the target markets in Italy, one of the largest in Europe.

Danilo Casadei-Massari, Nemysis' Chairman and CEO, states: "This marks an exciting transition for Nemysis, with the initial revenues from IHAT confirming our evolution from an R&D-focused company to a commercial company. This partnership demonstrates great interest in the first product we have developed to market which, combined with growing interest in our E40 product, validates our development and commercialisation strategies."

"We are thrilled to partner with Nemysis Ltd and acquire the rights to their groundbreaking oral iron product," stated Vincenzo Bruno, Chief Executive Officer at Bruno Farmaceutici SpA. "This collaboration aligns with our unwavering commitment to innovation and addressing unmet medical needs. By combining our commercialisation expertise with the scientific excellence of Nemysis Ltd, we aim to make a lasting impact on patients' lives by providing them with this superior oral iron therapy option."

About iron deficiency

Iron deficiency and iron deficiency anaemia are the most widespread nutritional deficiency, affecting ~1.2 billion people globally, and are associated with a slew of symptoms, including tiredness, lack of energy and shortness of breath and, in more severe cases, an increased risk of serious morbidity and impaired immunity.

About IHAT

IHAT is a nanoparticulate ferric iron supplement that respects the physiology of natural iron. It was developed as an analogue of dietary ferritin, the natural iron storage protein, and follows its route of absorption. Like ferritin, IHAT is absorbed as whole nanoparticles in the intestine and does not release 'free' iron, a highly redox reactive form of iron and the culprit of the gastrointestinal side effects seen with conventional oral iron supplements. IHAT is efficacious and well-tolerated, with no negative impact on the gut microbiome.

