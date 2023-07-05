Centurion Wealth Management, LLC: Sterling D. Neblett Named to AdvisorHub's '100 Advisors to Watch' List for 2023

This latest achievement builds upon Sterling's previous recognition to AdvisorHub's "Fastest Growing Advisors to Watch" List in 2022.

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2023 / AdvisorHub has recently revealed their "100 Advisors to Watch - Under $1b" List and Centurion Wealth Management, LLC's cofounder Sterling Neblett, CEPA, CFP®, was named amongst these distinguished Financial Advisors. Click here for the full list.









The selection criteria AdvisorHub uses for their "Advisors to Watch" List is based on three main criteria: 1) Scale of practice, including assets under management, revenue, client households, size of teams, and the number of FAs on the team; 2) Growth of practice, consisting of year-over-year asset changes, households, team size, production; and lastly, 3) Professionalism, which covers community involvement, regulatory record, professional credentials, and team diversity.

With double the number of nominees received this year compared to last year, from over 374 firms, Sterling reflected on this acknowledgment and expressed his gratitude.

"I am honored and want to say thank you to my team for their constant support and to our clients, without whom our growth wouldn't be possible." - Sterling Neblett

As a financial advisor, Sterling values wealth management as encompassing far more than mere investments. Fueled by this understanding of the broader landscape, Sterling dedicates himself to formulating a comprehensive process tailored to consistently deliver tangible value to each client, extending beyond the realm of investment returns.

Centurion Wealth Management, LLC is a trusted wealth management and planning services firm that specializes in serving entrepreneurs, executives, and empowered women. With a focus on providing comprehensive financial advice, the company offers a range of services, including investment analysis, tax planning, estate planning, cash flow analysis, retirement planning, and risk management, among others.

Operating nationwide, Centurion Wealth works closely with successful families and business owners, catering to their unique financial needs. The firm's headquarters are located in McLean, Virginia. Understanding the importance of flexibility and convenience, Centurion Wealth has seamlessly integrated virtual servicing options into its operations. Clients can access secure online document portals and utilize meeting software for remote interactions. Additionally, the firm also conducts in-person review meetings and financial strategy sessions for a well-rounded client experience.

To connect with Centurion Wealth's onboarding team, please email info@centurionwealth.com

