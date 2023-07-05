DJ Lyxor FTSE MIB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor FTSE MIB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (MIBX LN) Lyxor FTSE MIB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Jul-2023 / 10:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor FTSE MIB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 04-Jul-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 28.3767 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 13728363 CODE: MIBX LN ISIN: FR0010010827 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010010827 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MIBX LN Sequence No.: 255647 EQS News ID: 1673175 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

July 05, 2023 04:40 ET (08:40 GMT)