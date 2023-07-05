

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were moving lower on Wednesday after data showed activity in China's services sector grew at the slowest pace in five months in June in a new sign of a weakening economy.



Closer home, a survey revealed that activity in France's dominant services sector fell in June for the first time since January.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 34 points, or half a percent, at 7,336 after closing 0.2 percent lower the previous day.



China-exposed luxury firm LVMH fell about 1 percent, Hermes International dropped half a percent and Kering tumbled more than 2 percent on China growth jitters.



Engineering & Technology company Technip Energies NV rose 0.6 percent on news that it has received a project management consultancy contract from Saudi Aramco to develop the master plan for Ras Al Khair, a new industrial city in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia.



