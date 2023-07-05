Anzeige
WKN: 677102 | ISIN: BMG9456A1009 | Ticker-Symbol: G2O
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.07.2023 | 11:34
Golar LNG: 2023 Annual General Meeting

Further to the press release of June 14, 2023 giving notice that the Golar LNG Limited 2023 Annual General Meeting will be held on August 8, 2023, a copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and associated information including the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F can be found on our website at http://www.golarlng.comand in the attachments below.

Golar LNG Limited
Hamilton, Bermuda
July 05, 2023

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments

  • Notice of 2023 Annual General Meeting (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/41f765bc-9734-4566-885c-b629ee1520e2)
  • 2022 Annual Report Form 20-F (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/6fab3f1d-b5a9-4ec5-9f4d-6bafe787995a)

