SUSE S.A.: Disclosure in accordance with the Law and Grand-ducal Regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers
05.07.2023 / 12:00 CET
05.07.2023
In accordance with article 14 of the Transparency Law, SUSE S.A. confirms that as at 4 July 2023, its issued share capital consists of 170,794,693 shares, each with voting rights of one vote per share.
Total number of voting rights: 170,794,693
Company Information
Company: SUSE S.A., société anonyme
R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 225816
11-13 Boulevard de la Foire
L-1528 Luxembourg
LEI: 213800C9JTKV8DLW6403
ISIN: LU2333210958
CSSF Ref Number: E3665
Internet: www.suse.com
Andy McDonald, Chief Legal Officer
E-mail: andrew.mcdonald@suse.com
Phone: +44 7764 471872
