UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd - Dividend Reinvestment
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 05
UK Commercial Property REIT Limited
Legal Entity Identifier:213800JN4FQ1A9G8EU25
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Mr Peter Pereira Gray
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
A Non-Executive Director and PDMR of UK Commercial Property REIT Limited
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
UK COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REIT LIMITED
b)
LEI
213800JN4FQ1A9G8EU25
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
ORDINARY 25P SHARES
b)
Nature of the transaction
DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
N/a - single transaction
N/a - single transaction
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-06-13
f)
Place of the transaction
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE,MAIN MARKET, XLON
