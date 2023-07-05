Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 05.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Der Super-Investitionsgrund! 12.000% mit konkurrenzlosem Produkt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LF7Z | ISIN: GB00B19Z2J52 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
UK COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REIT LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UK COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REIT LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
05.07.2023 | 12:12
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd - Dividend Reinvestment

UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd - Dividend Reinvestment

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 05

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited

Legal Entity Identifier:213800JN4FQ1A9G8EU25

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Mr Peter Pereira Gray

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

A Non-Executive Director and PDMR of UK Commercial Property REIT Limited

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

UK COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REIT LIMITED

b)

LEI

213800JN4FQ1A9G8EU25

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

ORDINARY 25P SHARES


GB00B19Z2J52

b)

Nature of the transaction

DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£54.174400

1,255

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/a - single transaction

N/a - single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

2023-06-13

f)

Place of the transaction

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE,MAIN MARKET, XLON


Enquiries
Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

PO Box 255, Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port, Guernsey

GY1 3QL

+44 (0)1481 745001


Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.