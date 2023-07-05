Costero Brokers LLC: Costero Brokers Hires Will Wright as Senior Broker

LONDON, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Costero Brokers, Costero Brokers Ltd., a privately held London-based brokerage, is delighted to announce that Will Wright has joined as Senior Broker effective 5thJune 2023.

Will comes to Costero with over 10 years of broking experience in London and overseas. His focus will be on marine liabilities, energy, cargo, and aviation business in the United States.

"Having worked on a Joint Venture basis with Costero for some time; they have always been professional, knowledgeable and fun to work with," said Will Wright, Senior Broker at Costero Brokers.

"Needless to say, I was very excited when the opportunity arose to join the team. I look forward to adding to the Marine and Energy divisions and developing our business together."

"We are extremely excited to welcome Will to Costero, where he brings an additional wealth of knowledge and experience to both the Marine and Energy teams, via his many London and overseas relationships - predominately on the marina liability business - which he has developed over the past decade," said Stuart Freeman, Director of the Marine Division. "We look forward to introducing him in the coming months."

"Will brings an energy and breadth of expertise that will work across all of our divisions," said John Tallarida, CEO of Costero Brokers. "We are excited to see him join the Costero family."

CONTACT:

Will Wright

Senior Broker

Email: willw@costerobrokers.com

About Costero Brokers Ltd.

Costero Brokers Ltd., formed in 2017, is an independent, dynamic, and entrepreneurial insurance and reinsurance Lloyd's of London wholesale broker specializing in finding capacity for hard-to-place or emerging risks. Costero focusses on open market facultative, binding authority, reinsurance, and alternative risk transfer business placed into Lloyd's of London, European, and international company markets. Whether clients are brokers, coverholders (MGAs), captives, or insurers, the team draws upon steadfast relationships with underwriters and is passionate about delivering tailor-made solutions to their insurance and reinsurance needs. Costero Brokers is an approved Lloyd's coverholder, which it uses strategically to support clients' business.

For more information, visit costerobrokers.com .

Contact:

Alexandria Collins

Senior Marketing Specialist

Heffernan Group

925.942.4603

alexandriac@heffgroup.com

