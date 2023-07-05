DJ RM plc: Notification of Half Year Results

RM plc (RM.) RM plc: Notification of Half Year Results 05-Jul-2023 / 11:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5 July 2023 RM plc Notification of Half Year Results RM plc will announce its half year results for the six months ended 31 May 2023 on Wednesday 9 August 2023. Management will host a webcast for analysts and investors at 9.00am on the day which can be accessed via the following link: https://stream.brrmedia.co.uk/broadcast/64a44072a0226e2268697182 For additional details and registration for the webcast, please contact Headland Consultancy on +44 203 805 4822 / rm@headlandconsultancy.com. Contacts: RM plc Mark Cook, Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel Walter, Chief Financial Officer (interim) Fiona O'Nolan, Investor Relations investorrelations@rm.com Headland Consultancy Stephen Malthouse (smalthouse@headlandconsultancy.com) +44 203 805 4822 Chloe Francklin (cfrancklin@headlandconsultancy.com) Jemma Savage (jsavage@headlandconsultancy.com)

