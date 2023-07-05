Anzeige
RM plc: Notification of Half Year Results

RM plc: Notification of Half Year Results 
05-Jul-2023 / 11:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
5 July 2023 
 
RM plc 
 
Notification of Half Year Results 
 
RM plc will announce its half year results for the six months ended 31 May 2023 on Wednesday 9 August 2023. 
 
Management will host a webcast for analysts and investors at 9.00am on the day which can be accessed via the following 
link: 
 
https://stream.brrmedia.co.uk/broadcast/64a44072a0226e2268697182 
 
For additional details and registration for the webcast, please contact Headland Consultancy on +44 203 805 4822 / 
rm@headlandconsultancy.com. 
 
 
Contacts: 
 
RM plc 
Mark Cook, Chief Executive Officer 
Emmanuel Walter, Chief Financial Officer (interim) 
Fiona O'Nolan, Investor Relations           investorrelations@rm.com 
 
 
Headland Consultancy 
Stephen Malthouse (smalthouse@headlandconsultancy.com) +44 203 805 4822 
Chloe Francklin (cfrancklin@headlandconsultancy.com) 
Jemma Savage (jsavage@headlandconsultancy.com)

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BJT0FF39 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      RM. 
LEI Code:    2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  255657 
EQS News ID:  1673217 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1673217&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 05, 2023 06:00 ET (10:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
