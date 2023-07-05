Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - July 5, 2023) - Quantum International Corp. (OTC Pink: QUAN), an app development company employing a group of highly specialized developers from around the world is in the testing phase of two new apps. The Company is also providing corporate updates.

Currently our developers are in the testing stage of two new apps. The first app is a direct competitor to YouTube. The new decentralized YouTube app will be a streaming and video upload platform and designed to have all the same functionality as the original. The big difference is the app will be encrypted through the LGCY blockchain and will be have an unbiased AI moderator which will delete any illegal content.

The second will be a crypto GoFundMe decentralized charity app. The app will be encrypted and secure and will also be run on the LGCY blockchain. The features will be similar to the current GoFundMe site but will offer auctions and will fund occasions as well as charities. This app will also be moderated by AI.

The Company has accepted the resignation of Craig Mackie as a Director. He will continue to assist the Company, but because of other obligations has chosen to resign.

"Our team continues to develop cutting edge Apps and I want to thank our entire team for their efforts for working on the new projects," stated CEO Justin Waiau.

