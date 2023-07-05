Tetrous, Inc. Announces Issue of U.S. Patent Related to the Enfix Demineralized Bone Fiber Implants for Sports Medicine Surgical Procedures

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2023 / Tetrous, Inc., a regenerative medicine company, today announced that a patent (U.S. Patent Number 11,660,373) related to the EnFix family of demineralized cortical bone fiber implants and their method of manufacture has been issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

EnFix RC, the first product in the EnFix family, is a procedure-specific implant for rotator cuff repair. It is currently available in the United States and Australia. EnFix RC changes the paradigm in rotator cuff surgery by enhancing healing at the tendon to bone interface, i.e., at the enthesis, where failure often occurs. The 100% demineralized bone fiber (DBF) implants provide osteoinductivity and osteoconductivity in a unique graft, while FormLok technology imparts shape retention to the device, even when immersed in liquid, as is often required for use in arthroscopic surgery. The enhanced biologic repair at the interface between tendon and bone is a significant advance. Optimal biologic performance is provided in an implant that has minimal disruption to the existing surgical technique.

"We are excited to introduce EnFix RC. We flip the script by concentrating on enthesis repair, an unmet need in rotator cuff surgery.", said Andy Carter, PhD, Tetrous' Co-Founder and Director and co-inventor on the issued patent. "The issue of this new patent further enhances our strong portfolio of intellectual property and demonstrates our ongoing commitment to innovation and leadership in sports medicine".

About Tetrous, Inc.

Tetrous, Inc. is a regenerative medicine company guided by a team of influential surgeons and regenerative medicine scientists, and led by experienced medical device executives. It utilizes next generation advanced technologies for enthesis repair in sports medicine applications, with its first product directed at improving enthesis repair in rotator cuff surgeries. Founded in 2019, the firm is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with sales offices in Boston, MA and Chicago, IL and a laboratory in Mammoth Lakes, CA. www.tetrous.com

EnFix and EnFix RC are trademarks of Tetrous, Inc.

FormLok is a trademark of TheraCell, Inc.

Media Contact: Product Information: Bradley Patt, PhD

Tetrous, Inc.

818-645-4081

bpatt@tetrous.com John Bojanowski

Tetrous, Inc.

978-809-0374

jbojanowski@tetrous.com

SOURCE: Tetrous, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/765380/Tetrous-Inc-Announces-Issue-of-US-Patent-Related-to-the-EnfixTM-Demineralized-Bone-Fiber-Implants-for-Sports-Medicine-Surgical-Procedures