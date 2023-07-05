Anzeige
Mittwoch, 05.07.2023
05.07.2023 | 13:06
Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP: Quinn Emanuel launches new AT1 bondholder website

LONDON, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, the world's largest litigation only international law firm, has launched a new website at1action.com to update stakeholders on the latest developments in its ongoing fight against the parties responsible for the decision to write down CHF 16 billion worth of Credit Suisse AT1 bonds.

Quinn Emanuel is committed to rectifying that decision and its consequences in order to protect the interests of its clients. Quinn Emanuel represents over 1,000 bondholders that hold approximately a third of the total notional value of the Credit Suisse AT1 bonds written down following the acquisition of Credit Suisse by UBS.

The site holds a wealth of information on the situation, including a record of all press releases issued on behalf of the AT1 bondholder group, documents issued by the federal council and other related bond documentation, as well as selected media coverage.

The site allows interested parties to register for updates on the ongoing litigation. Please follow the link to register.

For international media enquiries, please contact: Greenbrook
Rob White / Michael Russell / Bree Taylor +44 207 952 2000
gbat1bondholdergroup@greenbrookadvisory.com

For DACH and French media enquiries, please contact: Dr. Borer Consulting
Gregory Nöthiger + 41 43 500 00 14
noethiger@tbf-consulting.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/quinn-emanuel-launches-new-at1-bondholder-website-301869585.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
