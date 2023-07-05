DJ Amundi S&P Global Luxury UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi S&P Global Luxury UCITS ETF - USD (C) (LUXG LN) Amundi S&P Global Luxury UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 05-Jul-2023 / 12:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi S&P Global Luxury UCITS ETF - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 04-Jul-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 238.2549 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 370674 CODE: LUXG LN ISIN: LU1681048713 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681048713 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LUXG LN Sequence No.: 255705 EQS News ID: 1673377 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 05, 2023 06:40 ET (10:40 GMT)