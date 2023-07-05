Gamelancer Media Corp.: Gamelancer Media Appoints Max Desmarais as President

The digital media company has successfully fulfilled and submitted the final conditional requirement for listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2023 / Gamelancer Media Corp. (CSE:GMNG)(OTCQB:GAMGF)(FRA:P93) ("Gamelancer" or the "Company") a leading digital media, entertainment, production, and distribution company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Max Desmarais as its new President. This comes as Gamelancer Media prepares for its listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) following the successful fulfillment and submission of its Annual Information Form (AIF), the final conditional requirement for the Company's approval to trade on the TSX. Additionally, the Company provides an update on recent changes to its Board of Directors.

In his new capacity, Max Desmarais will assume the role of President, taking on the responsibilities previously held by Mike Cotton, the current President. Meanwhile, Mr. Cotton will become the Company's Chief Business Officer (CBO) and dedicate his efforts to leading and expanding the internal sales development of the company during its ongoing rapid growth phase. At this stage, a concerted effort to grow Gamelancer Media's partnership revenues and its market capitalization is a strategic priority. Mr. Cotton has a proven track record of creating innovative partnerships, scaling companies, and formulating lucrative long-term relationships in the business community. This realignment of roles ensures a strong leadership team poised to drive Gamelancer Media's continued success in the digital media industry.

"It has been a pleasure to serve as President of Gamelancer Media," stated Mike Cotton. "Our business has never been stronger and now that we have met the requirements to uplist to the Toronto Stock Exchange, our most urgent priority is to grow revenue. In order to support this goal, I am shifting my attention entirely to growing our partnerships and ensuring we expand into additional markets and brand categories through the balance of the year and into 2024. Max Desmarais is a natural leader. He has been a driving force in our growth as a company and will excel in overseeing our day-to-day operations as Gamelancer Media joins the TSX."

"Gamelancer is going to strategically grow our brand and agency relationships in the US, aided by our newest board member, JF Cote, who continues to scale Sharethrough into one of the largest ad exchanges globally. Our collective experience across management and the board equips Gamelancer with multiple playbooks as it relates to scaling digital media assets in the US" stated Max Desmarais, newly appointed President of Gamelancer Media. "Gamelancer integrates brands into our network by creating strategic, attribution-focused video campaigns that live on our channels alongside organic content. Our owned and operated network provides Gamelancer with a strategic advantage that likens our offering to a modern version of television, which brands understand. Our audience tunes into our digital channels daily for an average of 95 minutes, and we currently only sell against less than 5% of our digital media inventory. We see this as an opportunity for aggressive growth given that over 65% of our audience resides in the US."

Gamelancer Media's board of directors reports notable changes, reflecting the company's commitment to strategic growth. As part of this transition, Gamelancer Co-founder Darren Lopes assumes a new role on the Board, bringing valuable insights and expertise to further strengthen the company's vision. Concurrently, Mike Cotton and Storm Boswick have resigned from their positions as Directors to focus on other aspects of the business, propelling its growth and development. The Board of Directors recently appointed JF Cote, founder of Sharethrough as mentioned in the press release dated June 15, 2023.

Storm Boswick's exceptional abilities and strategic acumen will be utilized as he spearheads the development of the Gamelancer advisory committee, taking on the role of its chair. In this pivotal role, Mr. Boswick will lend his expertise to drive strategic decision-making and steer Gamelancer Media's growth trajectory. The company looks forward to the valuable contributions and guidance that Mr. Boswick will provide to ensure continued success.

Gamelancer Media remains committed to assembling a diverse and talented board of directors and advisory committee, ensuring that the company benefits from a wide range of perspectives and expertise. These changes represent a strategic step forward as the company positions itself for future achievements in the dynamic global digital media industry.

"We are excited to have Max Desmarais assume the role of President," said Jon Dwyer, Gamelancer Media Chairman and CEO, "Max's extensive industry knowledge and proven track record, which includes co-founding and selling ScaleLab, one of the largest YouTube MCN's in the US, will be instrumental in our organic growth and M&A objectives. I would like to acknowledge Mike Cotton's valuable contributions as he diverts his focus to his role as our Chief Business Officer, ensuring continuity, operational excellence, and revenue growth. Furthermore, I extend my gratitude to Storm Boswick for accepting the role of leading the development of our advisory committee, where his expertise will be invaluable in populating an advisory board to support our growth into the US. We eagerly anticipate our official welcome to the TSX as our final conditions have now been met."

About Gamelancer

Acquired by Wondr Gaming, Gamelancer Media Corp. is a media & entertainment company producing short-form video content for brands, with broadcast on its owned and operated TikTok, Snapchat, and Instagram channels. Gamelancer Media will focus on developing new brand, agency, and creator relationships and new opportunities for existing associates through its strategic partnerships with TikTok North America, Snap Inc., and Dubit. The media company currently works with companies such as Samsung, Belkin, Celsius, and several other notable brands. The company produces and distributes content across its 54 owned-and-operated channels to over 41 million followers & subscribers, generating over 2 billion monthly video views and growing by over 1.5 million new followers monthly. A majority of the Gamelancer's audience are located in the USA, Canada, the UK, and Australia.

With advanced user data analytics, Gamelancer provides its audience with content relevant to the Gen Z & Millennial respective communities. Gamelancer owns the largest gaming media inventory on TikTok. Gamelancer also monetizes across its Snapchat Discover channels in partnership with Snapchat.

Gamelancer is 59% insider owned, calculated as of April 2023.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Gamelancer Media Corp.

