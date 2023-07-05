Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Commerzbank AG - Post-Stabilisation Notice - EUR 500mn Fixed-to-Fixed Resettable Subordinated Notes due 2033
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 05
5 July 2023
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
EUR 500mn Fixed-to-Fixed Resettable Subordinated Notes due 2033
Post-Stabilisation Notice
Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 136-20) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
Issuer:
Commerzbank AG
Guarantor (if any):
none
ISIN:
DE000CZ43Z49
Aggregate nominal amount:
EUR 500,000,000
Description:
6.75 per cent resettable T2 Notes due 5th October 2033
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
Commerzbank AG
HSBC
ING
Natixis
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.