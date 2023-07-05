Anzeige
PR Newswire
05.07.2023
Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Commerzbank AG - Post-Stabilisation Notice - EUR 500mn Fixed-to-Fixed Resettable Subordinated Notes due 2033

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 05

5 July 2023

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft

EUR 500mn Fixed-to-Fixed Resettable Subordinated Notes due 2033

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 136-20) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:

Commerzbank AG

Guarantor (if any):

none

ISIN:

DE000CZ43Z49

Aggregate nominal amount:

EUR 500,000,000

Description:

6.75 per cent resettable T2 Notes due 5th October 2033

Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers:

Commerzbank AG
Barclays

HSBC

ING

Natixis

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.


