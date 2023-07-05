Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Commerzbank AG - Post-Stabilisation Notice - EUR 500mn Fixed-to-Fixed Resettable Subordinated Notes due 2033

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 05

5 July 2023

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft

EUR 500mn Fixed-to-Fixed Resettable Subordinated Notes due 2033

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 136-20) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Commerzbank AG Guarantor (if any): none ISIN: DE000CZ43Z49 Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 500,000,000 Description: 6.75 per cent resettable T2 Notes due 5th October 2033 Stabilisation Coordinator: Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG

Barclays HSBC ING Natixis

