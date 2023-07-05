INNIO Group Announces That Its Jenbacher Brand is a Winner of the COGEN Europe Recognition Award 2023 for Market Development

INNIO's Jenbacher brand received the COGEN Europe Market Development Award 2023 in recognition of four major projects across the cogeneration sector. - The COGEN Europe event highlighted the latest trends from the energy world in the presence of industry representatives, policymakers, and other key stakeholders. - COGEN Europe's recognition of the Jenbacher product brand underpins INNIO's long-standing success in the delivery of cogeneration projects, which help empower a secure, affordable, and climate-friendly energy supply.

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2023 / INNIO Group (INNIO*) today announced that its Jenbacher* product brand has been selected as a winner of the COGEN Europe Recognition Award 2023 for Market Development (Organization).

The Jenbacher team, as part of INNIO, was recognized for its expertise in designing truly integrated energy systems that can be replicated at the local level across diverse settings and in various applications in both communities and industries. The jury lauded the Jenbacher experts for their approach to sector development, which focuses on the cost-effective decarbonization of entire energy systems while following system integration principles.

COGEN Europe referenced four major Jenbacher projects in Germany that demonstrate what future energy systems can look like: Stadtwerke Kiel AG, Stadtwerke Tübingen, Stadtwerke Bad Säckingen GmbH, and Bürger Energie Neckar Enz (B.E.N.E.) GmbH & Co. KG. These projects combine wind and/or solar, cogeneration plants, renewable gases, large heat pumps, and storage with intelligent plant management.

Jenbacher technology is empowering industries and communities to reduce CO2 emissions significantly. All new Jenbacher engines can be converted to operate on up to 100% hydrogen once hydrogen is available.

"Efficiency must pay off! Only with cogeneration will it be possible to sufficiently relieve the electricity grids and thus ensure a secure, affordable, and climate-neutral energy future," said Dr. Olaf Berlien, president and CEO of INNIO. "Decentralized, flexible combined heat and power plants are needed to ensure a resilient power and heat supply."

"INNIO is helping Europe move toward climate neutrality," said Hans Korteweg, managing director for COGEN Europe. "INNIO's relentless search for reliable and efficient energy solutions is helping Europe meet energy needs while also empowering the way to net zero. INNIO's work as a pioneer in fuel flexible cogeneration serves as a prime example of developing, applying, and promoting cogeneration to help meet the energy challenges of today and tomorrow."

COGEN Europe Recognition Awards recognize organizations and individuals for their achievements in developing, applying, and promoting cogeneration in Europe. This year, the winners were chosen by a jury of industry professionals, NGOs, and representatives of the research community with broad sector knowledge.

About INNIO Group (INNIO)

INNIO* Group is a leading energy solution and service provider that empowers industries and communities to make sustainable energy work today. With our product brands Jenbacher* and Waukesha* and our digital platform myPlant*, we offer innovative solutions for the power generation and compression segments that help industries and communities generate and manage energy sustainably while navigating the fast-changing landscape of traditional and green energy sources. INNIO is individual in scope, but global in scale. With our flexible, scalable, and resilient energy solutions and services, we enable our customers to manage the energy transition along the energy value chain wherever they are in their transition journey.

INNIO is headquartered in Jenbach (Austria), with other primary operations in Waukesha (Wisconsin, U.S.) and Welland (Ontario, Canada). A team of more than 4,000 experts provides life-cycle support to the more than 55,000 delivered engines globally through a service network in more than 100 countries.

INNIO's improved ESG Risk Rating again secures the number one position across more than 500 companies globally in the machinery industry assessed by Sustainalytics.

For more information, visit the INNIO Group website at www.innio.com. Follow INNIO and its brands on Twitter and LinkedIn.

*INNIO, Jenbacher, Waukesha, and myPlant are trademarks of the INNIO Group or one of its affiliates. All other trademarks and company names are the property of their respective owners.

