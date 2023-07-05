SHERIDAN, WY / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2023 / Best Mattress Brand, a leading authority on sleep research and mattress reviews, is excited to announce its 4th of July Sale featuring top-rated mattress brands Amerisleep, Zoma, and Vaya. The sale will run from now through July 11, offering customers the opportunity to invest in their sleep health with significant discounts.

Amerisleep is offering $450 off any mattress, 30% off adjustable bed bundles, 40% off upholstered bed frames with mattress purchase, and 20% off pillows, mattress toppers, and bamboo sheets.

Zoma, a brand trusted by athletes for its performance-enhancing sleep products, is offering $150 off any mattress, 20% off Sports Pillows and Body Pillows, and up to $870 off Adjustable Bed Bundles.

Vaya is offering $300 off any mattress and 15% off Vaya Platform Beds.

Best Mattress Brand also offers comprehensive guides on how to choose the right mattress, discussing factors such as sleep position, firmness preference, and budget. The company explains the benefits of different mattress types, such as memory foam, hybrid, and innerspring, and offers guidance on how to take advantage of the 4th of July sales to find the best mattress for individual needs.

For more information on the featured brands and the 4th of July mattress sales, visit Best Mattress Brand. Best Mattress Brand is committed to providing unbiased, informative content to help readers make smart decisions about their sleep.

About Best Mattress Brand

Best Mattress Brand is a leading authority on sleep research, guides, product reviews, and news. Featured in various publications, Best Mattress Brand offers a wide range of guides on mattresses and bedding. The company's mission is to help people find the best mattress for their individual needs and to improve their overall sleep quality.

Contact Information

Amy Murphy

Editor

info@bestmattress-brand.org

347-709-5499

SOURCE: Best Mattress Brand

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/765565/Best-Mattress-Brand-Publishes-Top-4th-of-July-Mattress-Sales