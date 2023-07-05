Anzeige
05.07.2023
Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group Acquires Parks Amusements, LLC

COLUMBIA, MO / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2023 / Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group, a mineral exploration company, has acquired Parks Amusements, LLC, operator of family entertainment venues. The official announcement was made in Columbia, Missouri on July 5, 2023 and has an effective date of July 1, 2023. The deal marks a change in its business model with the anticipation of changing the name of the corporation to more fully recognize its new core business going forward.

The company will be led by its President and CEO, Nicholas A. Parks who recently acquired a control stake in the company.

Parks is an entrepreneur and founder of The Pinball Company, Parks Amusements, Parks Properties and Parks Ventures in Columbia, Missouri. He received his Bachelors of Business Administration in 2002 and Masters of Business Administration in 2005, both from the University of Missouri - Columbia.

"I look forward to maximizing shareholder value as we continue expanding our current business operations as well as explore acquisition opportunities," said Parks. "I am excited to be involved with a public company that has immense growth potential in the entertainment space."

About Parks Amusements

Parks Amusements operates Level Up Entertainment (www.levelupthefun.com), a family entertainment center, and Lakeside Ashland (www.lakesideashland.com), an amphitheater and event venue. Both businesses are currently operating in Columbia, Missouri.

Parks has plans to expand existing locations and to open locations in new markets.

Media Contact:
Meagan J. Hodges
meaganjhodges@gmail.com
816-820-4483

SOURCE: Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/765572/Adamant-DRI-Processing-and-Minerals-Group-Acquires-Parks-Amusements-LLC

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
