Sibannac, Inc., through its wholly-owned alternative health subsidiary, Immersive Brand Concepts, is excited to announce its newest, exclusive partnership with the creators of a groundbreaking dog collar that harnesses the power of pheromones to repel insects. This revolutionary concept has the potential to transform the way pet owners interact with their beloved furry companions.

Designed by Blue Green Earth Sciences out of Oklahoma, this state-of-the-art collar utilizes natural pheromones--which have been proven to repel a wide range of insects, including fleas, ticks and even pesky mosquitoes, without using harmful chemicals or toxins.

"We are incredibly excited to be at the forefront of this game-changing innovation in pet care," commented David Mersky, CEO of SIBANNAC, Inc., parent to Immersive Brand Concepts. "Part of our core values and mission statement embodies the eternal bond between pets and their owners. And this revolutionary dog collar aligns perfectly with that vision! It has the potential to improve the well-being and quality of life for countless dogs while providing peace of mind to their owners." The addition of this innovative technology is consistent with Sibannac's path in alternative wellness. This product will complement the company's ingestible pet line, including CBD tinctures formulated for dogs and cats.

The company's strong and ever-evolving partnerships with global retailers and the leading eCommerce platforms enables easy access to this revolutionary product, ensuring that pet owners everywhere can provide their four-legged companions with the protection they deserve from intrusive insects, and all without compromising comfort or wellness in the process.

"This dog collar is unlike any other you've seen come to market yet," states Michael Lazar, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Immersive. "Using advanced science combined with a comprehensive approach to pet engineering, this collar turns your dog into a biological insect defensive mechanism -- which means that it will now naturally curb annoying and disease-carrying pests like mosquitoes, flies, fleas and ticks! And all the while, Fido's going to be super comfy, happier and healthier to boot… and we think that's something to 'woof!' about!"

Immersive Brand Concepts will be unveiling further details, including the product's name, pricing, and availability, in the near future. Stay tuned for updates on this exciting breakthrough in pet care.

About Sibannac

Sibannac, Inc. (OTC Pink: SNNC) is a Nevada corporation founded in 1999 and located in Scottsdale, Arizona. Sibannac currently specializes in creating and selling premium next generation wellness products in the consumer packaging goods space. In addition to mainstream supplements, the Company is producing Kratom and Hemp-derived Delta-8/9 products, Kratom, and Amanita mushroom edibles for wholesale and retail sales and distribution. Sibannac provides contract manufacturing and white labeling services for independent firms and creates and manages its own brands from the concept phase through to distribution. Sibannac has opened its platform to outside clients to offer its marketing and brand-building assets, through its wholly owned subsidiary, The Campus Co., led by Eric Stoll, Sibannac's Chief Marketing Officer. The Campus is already providing services to leading wellness brands.

