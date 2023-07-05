Moonpig Group Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 05

Moonpig Group plc

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF

PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

5 July 2023

On 4 July 2023 the Company made the following conditional awards of nil-cost options under the Moonpig Deferred Share Bonus Plan ("DSBP") and the Moonpig Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") to Nickyl Raithatha, Chief Executive Officer.

Scheme Number of shares awarded DSBP 13,650 LTIP 799,173

The above awards were calculated using a price of £1.4515 per share (being the average of the Company's share price during the 3-day period ending with the dealing day before the date of grant).

The DSBP award relates to the deferral of 33% of the FY23 bonus, which would otherwise be paid in cash in July 2023, into options over shares with a future vesting date conditional upon continued employment.

The policy limit for LTIP awards is 200% of salary for the CEO. The awards will be subject to Total Shareholder Return and Adjusted EPS performance conditions.

Vesting of both awards will take place three years after grant and are subject to continued employment. Any vested shares from the LTIP awards which are not sold to pay income tax and national insurance liabilities will be subject to a two year post-vesting holding period.

The Awards were made in accordance with the Company's remuneration policy.

The relevant notifications set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Nickyl Raithatha 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Director/PDMR b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Moonpig Group plc b) LEI 213800VAYO5KCAXZHK83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of £0.10 each Identification code ISIN: GB00BMT9K014 b) Nature of the transaction (1) Grant of conditional award made under the Moonpig Deferred Share Bonus Plan; and (2) Grant of conditional award made under the Moonpig Long Term Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) (1) Nil consideration (2) Nil consideration 13,650 799,173 d) Aggregated information N/A - Aggregated volume - Price e) Date of the transaction 4 July 2023 f) Place of the transaction Outside of a trading venue

Enquiries:

Moonpig Group

Nickyl Raithatha, Chief Executive Officer investors@moonpig.com,

Andy MacKinnon, Chief Financial Officer