Anders brings nearly 30 years of international and diverse experience in oncology-focused drug development and commercialization.

Oncoinvent AS, a clinical stage company advancing alpha emitter therapy to treat cancers, today announced the appointment of Anders Månsson as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective September 1st, 2023.

"Following a comprehensive search process, it was determined that Anders was the preferred candidate to lead Oncoinvent forward. Anders's extensive leadership experience in various positions within the pharmaceutical industry, including large multinationals, start-ups, and companies listed on the stock exchange, will add immeasurable value to Oncoinvent, as we advance towards providing best in class therapies to patients in serious need," said Roy Larsen, Ph.D., Chairman of Oncoinvent's Board of Directors. "On behalf of the Board and everyone at Oncoinvent, I would like to thank Jan Alfheim for his leadership and contributions to our company. We appreciate his commitment to ensuring a seamless transition and we wish him all the best."

"I am honored to join Oncoinvent at this pivotal time in the company's development, specifically with the continued very promising advancement of Radspherin®. I look forward to collaborating with the Oncoinvent board and management team to develop novel and unique radiopharmaceutical treatments for peritoneal carcinomatosis originating from colorectal and ovarian cancers," said Anders Månsson, newly appointed Chief Executive Officer of Oncoinvent.

Anders has nearly three decades of extensive experience in strategic leadership, business development, and commercialization in the pharmaceutical industry. He has most recently served as CEO of LIDDS, a technology platform company specialising in depot formulations for intra-tumoral injections with its NanoZolid technology. Prior to LIDDS, Anders served as CEO of RhoVac (now CHOSA Oncology AB), a biopharmaceutical company developing immuno-therapeutic treatments for metastatic cancers. Before this, he was CEO and served on the board of directors at Amniotics AB, a clinical stage biotechnology company developing therapies based on stem cells.

Anders has also held several senior management roles in business development in multinational companies such as LEO Pharma and Ferring Pharmaceuticals, spanning close to two decades. Anders currently serves on the board of directors for EQL Pharma AB and Immetric AB, and he has previously held several other board director and advisor positions. Anders holds an M.B.A. from Business School Lausanne and a bachelor's degree in Business and Economics from Lund University.

About Oncoinvent

Oncoinvent AS is a clinical stage company developing innovative radiopharmaceutical therapy that selectively delivers alpha-particle radiation to body cavity surfaces affected by the spread of cancer cells. By leveraging internal manufacturing and supply chain capabilities to enable a clinical supply of radioisotopes, the company is advancing a pipeline of novel products that use alpha particles, a high Linear Energy Transfer (LET) form of radiation, that can eradicate cancer cells. Oncoinvent's lead candidate, Radspherin®, is designed for treatment of metastatic cancers in body cavities, and its versality allows it to be deployed for the treatment of a variety of cancer indications. Radspherin® is currently deployed in two ongoing clinical studies to treat peritoneal carcinomatosis from ovarian cancer and colorectal cancer.

These forward-looking statements represent Oncoinvent's expectations as of the date of this press release, and Oncoinvent disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including with respect to whether the results of studies will support the use of our product offerings, the impact of results of such studies, our expectations of the reliability, accuracy and performance of our tests, or of the benefits of our tests and product offerings to patients, providers and payers.

