

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower on Wednesday.



After the Independence Day holiday, the U.S. markets are getting back to their normal schedule.



Asian shares finished lower, while European shares are trading in negative. Gold futures are steady. As Russia and Saudi Arabia are planning to extend their output cuts in order to support prices, oil futures reversed some gains.



As of 7.45 am ET, the Dow futures were down 153.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 20.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 85.25. points



The U.S. major averages finished higher on Monday. The Nasdaq rose 28.85 points or 0.2 percent to 13,816.77, the S&P 500 inched up 5.21 points or 0.1 percent to 4,455.59 and the Dow crept up 10.87 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 34,418.47. With the uptick, the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 reached their best closing levels in over a year.



On the economic front, the Department of Commerce's Factory Orders for May will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for growth of 0.9 percent, while it was up 0.4 percent in April.



The Federal Open Market Committee or FOMC minutes will be published at 2.00 pm ET.



New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams will participate in a fireside chat titled 'Monetary Policy: Lessons and Challenges' at the Annual Meeting of the Central Bank Research Association, in New York at 4.00 pm ET.



Asian stocks ended lower on Wednesday. Chinese shares fell today. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index settled 0.69 percent lower at 3,222.95. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 1.57 percent to 19,110.38.



Japanese shares ended slightly lower. Shares of the Uniqlo brand owner fell 2.5 percent while the Nikkei average ended down 0.25 percent at 33,338.70. The broader Topix index finished marginally lower at 2,306.03.



Australian markets ended in the red. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.35 percent to 7,253.20. The broader All Ordinaries index ended 0.34 percent lower at 7,453.10.



European shares are trading lower. CAC 40 of France is down 41.85 points or 0.57 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 83.81 points or 0.52 percent. FTSE 100 of England is sliding 39.28 points or 0.52 percent. The Swiss Market Index is down 12.93 points or 0.12 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 0.67 percent.



